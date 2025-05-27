Marchant Talks Development of Dickinson, Chernyshov & Other Sharks Prospects

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

San Jose Sharks senior advisor and director of player development Todd Marchant gives us a system update! (31:37)

But before we get to Todd, we talk about head coach Ryan Warsofsky, goaltending coach Thomas Speer, video coach Nick Gialdini, and Will Smith winning the World Championships. (4:23)

Then, we chat a little about the only San Jose players still playing, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen of the London Knights. And what do we think about Dickinson playing for the San Jose Sharks next year? (14:22)

Our current thoughts about what the Sharks should do with No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft. (21:40)

And now, Todd Marchant! We talk about Sharks prospects, from the OHL to the KHL, Igor Chernyshov to Joey Muldowney to Yaroslav Korostelyov and more, just skipping San Jose Barracuda prospects. (31:37)

We go league by league, starting with the OHL!

Is Sam Dickinson NHL-ready? (31:58)

Kasper Halttunen is stepping it up in the playoffs.

Quentin Musty had a chaotic year. (38:40)

Where does Marchant think that Igor Chernyshov will play next year?

Areas of growth for Carson Wetsch? (44:34)

Where’s Nate Misskey playing next year?

How’s Colton Roberts coming along?

Moving on to the NCAA, Joey Muldowney exploded this past season. (49:02)

What’s next for Eric Pohlkamp? Where will Muldowney and Pohlkamp play next year?

How’s Reese Laubach getting better?

How is Brandon Svoboda handling his role? (54:09)

Why did the San Jose Sharks sign Noah Beck?

Is Timofey Spitserov still part of the organization?

What’s next for Eli Barnett?

Is David Klee a sleeper prospect? (57:42)

What compelled the San Jose Sharks to sign Mattias Havelid? (58:45)

What was up with Leo Sahlin Wallenius’s chaotic season? (1:00:19)

Where’s Axel Landen playing next year?

Are the Sharks keeping Theo Jacobsson in the organization?

How’s Yegor Rimashevsky coming along? (1:03:40)

Is Yaroslav Korostelyov coming to North America?

Where will Christian Kirsch play next year? (1:05:48)

What’s the latest on Michael Fisher?

