Noesen, Chatfield & Kochetkov on How Warsofsky Impacted Their Careers, Why He’s Good Fit for Sharks (+)

Ryan Warsofsky is a winner.

That might have been hard to tell the last three years with the San Jose Sharks, two years as an assistant coach, this past season as the youngest head coach in the NHL, all well out of the playoffs.

But the 37-year-old has just led Team USA to its first stand-alone World Championships gold in 92 years, topping Switzerland on Sunday.

For Warsofsky, winning has come by the rule of three.

In 2019, Warsofsky won the Calder Cup as Charlotte Checkers assistant coach. In 2022, he won the Calder Cup as Chicago Wolves head coach.

Hopefully, this portends well for the San Jose Sharks in 2028.

Throughout this past season, San Jose Hockey Now caught up with a number of Warsofsky’s former associates and players to tell us more about the rookie NHL bench boss.

Here’s what assistant coach Bob Nardella, winger Stefan Noesen, defenseman Jalen Chatfield, and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, all part of the Wolves’ championship-winning 2022 squad, had to say.

“He’s one of the best coaches I played for,” Chatfield said.

Nardella and Noesen talked about how Warsofsky helped make Noesen a full-time NHL’er, Chatfield spoke on why Warsofsky will be a good fit for the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, and Russian Kochetkov spoke about how much he enjoyed playing for him.