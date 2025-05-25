SJHN Daily: Former Shark Named Islanders GM, Toffoli Watches Knicks With Familiar Face

The New York Islanders have named their new General Manager – Mathieu Darche.

Darche comes to New York by way of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, where he’s spent the last three years as an Assistant General Manager and last six as Director of Hockey Operations. He’s been with Tampa, winning Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, since 2019.

Darche played for five different NHL organizations, including the San Jose Sharks, but spent the majority of his playing career in the AHL. He put up 80 points with the Worcester Sharks in the 2006-2007 season, appearing in two games with the Sharks that season, and won the Calder Cup with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2004.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier was his teammate in the Sharks organization.

Mathieu Darche will decide on the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s draft, defining who the San Jose Sharks are able to take No. 2.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby were a blast to watch at World Championships together.

But Canada was eliminated by Denmark, so Will Smith and Celebrini won’t get to face each other. Ryan Warsofsky has led USA to the gold medal game, putting USA on the verge of history.

How has William Eklund gotten better and how can he continue to improve?

If the San Jose Sharks trade the No. 2 overall pick, what could they get in return?

Other Sharks News…

Jonathan Quick, Matt Rempe, and Tyler Toffoli went to a New York Knicks game together. Quick plays with Rempe now on the New York Rangers, and Quick and Toffoli were Los Angeles Kings teammates years ago.

Georgi Romanov and Danil Gushchin swapped gear for a practice.

The position swap we didn't know we needed🔄 Do you think Romanov went bar down on Gushchin? Or did Gush shut him out?

Shaq said Tampa Bay Sharks? 🤔 Gotta love that LSU education 😂 Shoutout to Draymond Green for immediately answering San Jose Sharks.

Quentin Musty should get the William Eklund treatment and marinate in the AHL next season. More on the 2023 #SJSharks draft class:

📺

🎧

Kasper Halttunen and the London Knights are preparing for the Memorial Cup. The Knights start play tonight against the Moncton Wildcats.

"It's a national stage. Everybody's watching this." @SanJoseSharks prospect Kasper Halttunen prepares for action with the @LondonKnights at the #MemorialCup in Rimouski 🎥

Will Smith, Ryan Warsofsky, Thomas Speer, and Nick Gialdini are headed to the Gold Medal Game! 🇺🇸👏

Around the NHL…

Who are the top-five coaching candidates for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Sam Reinhart is out of Game Three for the Florida Panthers.

Brendan Shanahan parted ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Darnell Nurse did not receive supplemental discipline for this slash on Roope Hintz:

Darnell Nurse took a hack at Roope Hintz and Hintz needed help getting off the ice 🤕 The play was reviewed and Nurse got 2 minutes for slashing

How has Niko Mikkola excelled for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs?

Connor McDavid is the fourth NHL player with 20 postseason points four years in a row.

Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Stuart Skinner has had a very up and down playoffs.