Dickinson’s Challenge: How Hard Is It for 19-Year-Old D-Man To Be Full-Time NHL’er? (+)

Next season, Sam Dickinson will be trying to do something that a San Jose Sharks defenseman hasn’t done in a long time.

The 2024 No. 11 pick, who will be a 19-year-old defenseman in his D+2 year, will be looking to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er. It’s no small feat.

In San Jose Sharks history, there have been only three such blueliners (30-plus games played).

Player Team Draft Year Pick Season▼ GP G A PTS +/- ATOI Mirco Mueller SJS 2013 18 2014-15 39 1 3 4 -8 16:58 Marc-Édouard Vlasic SJS 2005 35 2006-07 81 3 23 26 13 22:11 Mike Rathje SJS 1992 3 1993-94 47 1 9 10 -9 N/A

They’re all instructive examples of the challenge awaiting Dickinson, who’s still playing for the Memorial Cup at the moment, after a franchise record-breaking campaign with the London Knights. The 6-foot-3 Dickinson put up 29 goals and 62 assists in just 55 games this season, his 91 points setting a single-season record for a Knights rearguard.

What can we learn from the examples of Mirco Mueller, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Mike Rathje?