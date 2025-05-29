San Jose Sharks
Dickinson’s Challenge: How Hard Is It for 19-Year-Old D-Man To Be Full-Time NHL’er? (+)
Next season, Sam Dickinson will be trying to do something that a San Jose Sharks defenseman hasn’t done in a long time.
The 2024 No. 11 pick, who will be a 19-year-old defenseman in his D+2 year, will be looking to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er. It’s no small feat.
In San Jose Sharks history, there have been only three such blueliners (30-plus games played).
|Player
|Team
|Draft Year
|Pick
|Season▼
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|ATOI
|Mirco Mueller
|SJS
|2013
|18
|2014-15
|39
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|16:58
|Marc-Édouard Vlasic
|SJS
|2005
|35
|2006-07
|81
|3
|23
|26
|13
|22:11
|Mike Rathje
|SJS
|1992
|3
|1993-94
|47
|1
|9
|10
|-9
|N/A
They’re all instructive examples of the challenge awaiting Dickinson, who’s still playing for the Memorial Cup at the moment, after a franchise record-breaking campaign with the London Knights. The 6-foot-3 Dickinson put up 29 goals and 62 assists in just 55 games this season, his 91 points setting a single-season record for a Knights rearguard.
What can we learn from the examples of Mirco Mueller, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Mike Rathje?
