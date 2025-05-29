Connect with us

Dickinson’s Challenge: How Hard Is It for 19-Year-Old D-Man To Be Full-Time NHL’er? (+)

6 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Next season, Sam Dickinson will be trying to do something that a San Jose Sharks defenseman hasn’t done in a long time.

The 2024 No. 11 pick, who will be a 19-year-old defenseman in his D+2 year, will be looking to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er. It’s no small feat.

In San Jose Sharks history, there have been only three such blueliners (30-plus games played).

PlayerTeamDraft YearPickSeason▼GPGAPTS+/-ATOI
Mirco MuellerSJS2013182014-1539134-816:58
Marc-Édouard VlasicSJS2005352006-0781323261322:11
Mike RathjeSJS199231993-94471910-9N/A

They’re all instructive examples of the challenge awaiting Dickinson, who’s still playing for the Memorial Cup at the moment, after a franchise record-breaking campaign with the London Knights. The 6-foot-3 Dickinson put up 29 goals and 62 assists in just 55 games this season, his 91 points setting a single-season record for a Knights rearguard.

What can we learn from the examples of Mirco Mueller, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Mike Rathje?

