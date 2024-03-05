Connect with us

What Type of Players Should Sharks Try To Trade For at Trade Deadline?

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Check out my “Sharks Pregame Live” hit!

I talk the San Jose Sharks and the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline with Brodie Brazil.

We discuss the lack of interest in the Sharks’ Deadline offerings, and why I’m not too worried about it.

Who do I think are the most likely San Jose Sharks to move? And for what? What about Sharks with term like Mario Ferraro and Mikael Granlund?

(I didn’t mention this on the air, but I’m starting to wonder if Ferraro stays in San Jose — it’s something that I’m working on, may be a nothing burger.)

Also, besides draft picks, what type of player should the Sharks target at the Deadline? I take a page out of what my co-host Keegan McNally said during our most recent San Jose Hockey Now Podcast episode, and suggest that San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier should try to scoop up some talented reclamation projects, in the vein of Filip Zadina (acquired via free agency), Ty Emberson (waivers), or Calen Addison (trade). Basically, guys that other teams have to make decisions on soon, be it because of waivers or restricted free agency or whatever.

Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions

Not every move will work, but it’s a sneaky way to start to build up your talent pool again at reasonable acquisition costs.

Finally, Brodie and I chat about how the Sharks room is handling months and months of trade rumors.

Related Topics:
