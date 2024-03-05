Sharks Blow 3-Goal Lead With 7 Minutes Left, Eklund Injured

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Dallas Stars into SAP Center.

Anthony Duclair (twice) and Fabian Zetterlund and Ryan Carpenter and Filip Zadina and Mikael Granlund scored, but the Sharks lost 7-6 in OT.

Period 1

Duclair goal: Addison-Granlund-Eklund-Duclair-Zetterlund are PP1.

With 6 goals in his last 11 games, Duclair is now tied for #SJSharks team lead with 15 goals, along with Hertl and Zetterlund — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2024

9 left: Barabanov crafty and herky-jerky in the slot for a chance. He’s had a bit of a step in his return.

And now, Zetterlund retakes #SJSharks team lead in goals with 16. Great patience by Duclair to turn, wait for Zetterlund to hit the blue paint — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2024

8 left: Ferraro bails out Smith. Smith fishes for puck on blueline when he shouldn’t, he’s the covering D, and Stars have a 3-on-1.

5 left: Granlund lofts an area pass for Duclair, Lindell gets to it first, but simple play there, I like it.

San Jose Sharks are getting outshot badly again, but they’re doing a good job keeping the Stars from the high-danger areas, the small rink. 5-1 High-Danger chances so far.

Benn goal: And like last Stars game, their power play just making mincemeat of the Sharks.

Stankoven goal: Gets a good bounce off the back boards, lively from Heiskanen. Kahkonen seems a little surprised by it? Another PP goal.

Stars 20-7 shots, but per SPORTLOGiQ, 2-2 Slot Shots, Sharks 2-0 High-Danger at Even Strength.

Period 2

Benn penalty: Looks mean and unnecessary. That’s one, that’s why you’re dressing Givani Smith, right?

Ferraro-Hoffman-Zadina-Barabanov-Kunin are PP2. Not a great power play for Ferraro so far.

Carpenter goal: Well-earned, he was all around the puck earlier in the OZ, chasing it down and taking punishment. Puck goes other way, then comes back to OZ, effective entry from Bailey using his speed and size, and Carpenter is right time, right place.

Heiskanen penalty: That should be a penalty shot. You should encourage more penalty shots in the game for excitement. Well, Duclair again showing impressive speed.

Johnston goal: Ferraro flashes toward the middle to take Benn, who was ahead of everybody, but that leaves Johnston by himself. Couldn’t get help fast enough. Looking at it again, I don’t mind Ferraro attacking Benn, but he’s gotta sell out to stop the pass, in. my opinion. Make it an almost impossible pass to connect on, leave Benn to Kahkonen.

Duclair goal: Good work by Zetterlund to attack the net on the PP, basic, and Duclair stuffs it home.

Loudest cheers tonight: 1) Free tacos 2) San Jose Sharks goals 3) Joe Pavelski.

Zadina goal: What a pass by Hoffman. What a pass by Addison. Sharks-like defense from Stars. On Addison, I’m hard on him, but this is his talent. That’s not a play that many Sharks defenseman could pull off.

Period 3

Granlund goal: Everything’s coming up San Jose Sharks!

Duclair has tied his career-high 4 points with that assist (had two goals and two assists on 11/6/21 while with Panthers) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2024

6 in: After his missed/saved shot from right dot, appreciate Eklund hustling hard as F3 to almost prevent exit pass along left wall.

9 in: Hakanpaa knee-on-knee on Zetterlund? Hakanpaa ended Labanc’s season two years ago, shoulder.

Good sign, Zetterlund was helped off ice, but by the time he got to the tunnel, it looked like he was walking on his own — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2024

Smith gave Hakanpaa a message, good.

Stankoven goal: Smith NZ turnover, Stankoven shot sneaks through.

Johnston goal: Bad bounce on Hoffman rim, Vlasic has a chance to clear but looks a half-step slow there, Addison can’t eliminate Johnston, and back-to-back goals that Kahkonen may want back.

Johnston goal: Another one off lively back boards.

OT

Sturm-Duclair-Addison to start. Sturm there just to take draw, Granlund jumps on right after.

Eklund hurt on Johnston shot.