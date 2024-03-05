San Jose Sharks
NHL Scout Gets Real About What Sharks Are Offering at Trade Deadline (+)
What does an NHL scout really think about what the San Jose Sharks have to offer at the Trade Deadline?
We got a taste of what this scout – from outside the Sharks organization – thinks yesterday, when I included his thoughts with other league sources who I’ve been speaking with in recent weeks.
But yesterday was but a fraction of this scout’s thoughts: He was guns ablazin’ about players like Alexander Barabanov, Kyle Burroughs, Anthony Duclair, Jan Rutta, Kaapo Kahkonen, Kevin Labanc, Luke Kunin, Mario Ferraro, Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, and Nico Sturm in our hour-long conversation.
You’re going to come out of this thinking that this scout isn’t particularly fond of what the San Jose Sharks have to offer at the Trade Deadline – and he’s not – but keep in mind what this scout recognizes too, that it takes just one team to like a player.
“Whether it’s Mario Ferraro or Trevor Zegras, you’re gonna have [front office people] on different sides, right?” he mused. “Everyone has their own opinion.”
“All it takes is one,” this scout emphasized. “When [Nils] Lundkvist was traded to Dallas from New York for a first-round pick, people couldn’t believe it. But all it took was Dallas, one team that really liked him and the upside.”
So don’t get too discouraged by what this scout has to say – I offer his thoughts so you can get one unfiltered view of what a scout thinks about San Jose Sharks players.
