Sharks Double Up Habs 4-2 After Chernyshov Leaves Game

MONTREAL — The San Jose Sharks visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Mario Ferraro and Collin Graf scored, and the Sharks won 4-2.

Period 1

Oh no.

Igor Chernyshov takes a shot to the head and looks to be knocked out. Then tries to get up and stumbles. pic.twitter.com/eXavUV9lOE — JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 14, 2026

Chernyshov falls over twice, trying to get up on his own. Helped off, bleeding, towel over his forehead. Matheson should face NHL discipline if they see the replay like my initial view, no penalty called though. Reckless hit IMO.

Hutson no-goal: San Jose Sharks look out of sorts, don’t know if that’s because of the Chernyshov high hit.

The whistle pretty clearly went before Lane Hutson put the puck in the net. That part is really not debatable. It shouldn’t have been blown, but we can’t retroactively say it didn’t blow when it very obviously did. — Rachel Kryshak (@RachelKryshak) March 14, 2026

3 in: Graf has first shift with Celebrini-Smith, some dangerous cycle from them, Klingberg with a good chance.

Caulfield goal: That’s a good goal, no question. Celebrini-Sherwood exchange entering zone doesn’t quite connect, and Habs are off to the races. Nedeljkovic may want that one back, clean and from an angle, but it’s also Caulfield.

8 in: Sherwood has a partial break and snaps a backhand that beats Dobes, but post. Other way, Dach has a chance and takes an extra shot at Nedeljkovic who had covered puck, which Desharnais doesn’t appreciate.

Desharnais penalty: Good to see officiating taking care of the Sharks’ rough stuff. That’s sarcasm. Sharks kill it, though.

Eklund now with Misa, wonder if it’ll be a rotation of Celebrini-Eklund there. Fun!

Celebrini goal: Mack silences Bell Centre. Dobes had no chance. Good set-up by Graf, who took it blueline to blueline, instead of deferring to Celebrini on breakout. Allows Celebrini to be off-puck. It looked like Celebrini had something to say to the crowd after? Play starts with Dickinson erasing Suzuki in corner.

Now Gaudette with Misa line, then Celebrini on fourth line. Obviously, you don’t want him to get tired, but “hiding” Celebrini up and down lines is smart.

Celebrini penalty: Testing fate against hot Habs PP. Goodrow and Ostapchuk good start on kill though, Goodrow sets up Ostapchuk for a chance.

1 left: Nedeljkovic nails on the PK. Sherwood one-man wrecking crew on PK, chance, and takes it from Kapanen on the point.

Period 2

Celebrini no-goal: Pass hits Celebrini’s shoulder, drops down, and Celebrini puts it in. But it’s offsides. San Jose Sharks’ power play doing a better job last couple games, crowding goalie, less perimeter.

Gaudette has taken Chernyshov’s spot on PP2.

9 in: Smith finds Graf coming down the slot. No doubt, GrillMack has been cooking since they’ve been put back together.

10 left: Misa on the rush, cries of “Mis! Mis!”…and he drops it to the wrong man? Wonder if he was fooled by a Hab? If so, learning moment.

Ferraro goal: Wennberg shakes off Guhle along wall, gives it to Ferraro up high, hits a couple things along the way.

7 left: Eklund does good job tracking back, 2-on-2 for D, he picks up Guhle trying to sneak in.

Graf goal: Off Graf’s chest and in, laser Celebrini shot. San Jose Sharks have a new offensive weapon, Toffoli scored in a similar way in Boston. Klingberg’s first multi-point game since Jan. 27 at Vancouver, and his second since Dec. 13 at Pittsburgh, or as I like to remember that road trip, the John Klingberg F.U. Tour.

3 left: Good NZ stick by Dickinson for denial, and for a moment, looks like he might skate up and attack. We’re going to see a lot of that in the future, he’s going to be a fun defense-to-offense “Chaos Giraffe”.

Suzuki goal: Ostapchuk gambles to go off, bad call. Suzuki late man on entry, was behind Ostapchuk originally, and now, no one is with him when he enters zone, Sharks’ change is a step behind. Ostapchuk was bordering on a too long shift, he was at 45 seconds at his change. But maybe that’s one of those, the coach might tell him, who are you leaving open if you go off?

Let’s see how the Sharks close out basically a playoff game in one of the most intimidating buildings in the game. Don’t back down.

According to RDS, Igor Chernyshov is being evaluated at the hospital.

Period 3

45 seconds in, Smith has a chance to attack, he changes, like.

1 in: Like the Sherwood read, stationary with puck at his blueline, doesn’t go for the easy, telegraphed stretch pass to the forward up, waits for Mukhamadullin streaking up the weak side, no one has him. Easy entry, and sure, Mukhamadullin shot easily stopped, but leads to OZ draw. Small, smart hockey.

Gaudette penalty: Big kill, Habs can’t really get set up. Helped by one puck bobble that Goodrow able to clear.

Sherwood and Gaudette attack, another thing that Sherwood brings, no back down mentality.

8 in: Nice, like that Orlov evasion of Bolduc forecheck. That’s veteran hockey, sells one way before he gets to puck, leads to Bolduc hitting boards hard, no Orlov, and Orlov able to slide it to his safety valve.

Puck high in air after Nedeljkovic save, Celebrini gets it, but Habs d-man smells out his stretch attempt, leads to Habs’ chances. Macklin will have to learn from that. Hold the puck for a sec, no rush.

10 in: Goodrow avoids disaster. His breakout pass to Gaudette, a textbook play, but it just misses, and what was a clean San Jose Sharks’ exit turns into a fire drill, Kapanen post.

8 left: Fun to watch Celebrini as F1, he is a terror out there. Always think back to the Shesterkin quote lol, “He should be in school”. I don’t dislike how Sharks have played this period, but of course, you want a little more offense. But not desperate offense though.

6 left: Ferraro just did a phenomenal job one-on-one on Hutson.

Misa-Eklund-Dickinson on 3-on-2, gotta get a shot there, pressure the Habs. Something to watch on video tomorrow.

Celebrini goal: Celebrini daps up Graf for the helper.