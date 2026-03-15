San Jose Sharks
Sharks Double Up Habs 4-2 After Chernyshov Leaves Game
MONTREAL — The San Jose Sharks visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Mario Ferraro and Collin Graf scored, and the Sharks won 4-2.
Period 1
Oh no.
Igor Chernyshov takes a shot to the head and looks to be knocked out. Then tries to get up and stumbles. pic.twitter.com/eXavUV9lOE
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 14, 2026
Chernyshov falls over twice, trying to get up on his own. Helped off, bleeding, towel over his forehead. Matheson should face NHL discipline if they see the replay like my initial view, no penalty called though. Reckless hit IMO.
Hutson no-goal: San Jose Sharks look out of sorts, don’t know if that’s because of the Chernyshov high hit.
The whistle pretty clearly went before Lane Hutson put the puck in the net. That part is really not debatable. It shouldn’t have been blown, but we can’t retroactively say it didn’t blow when it very obviously did.
— Rachel Kryshak (@RachelKryshak) March 14, 2026
3 in: Graf has first shift with Celebrini-Smith, some dangerous cycle from them, Klingberg with a good chance.
Caulfield goal: That’s a good goal, no question. Celebrini-Sherwood exchange entering zone doesn’t quite connect, and Habs are off to the races. Nedeljkovic may want that one back, clean and from an angle, but it’s also Caulfield.
8 in: Sherwood has a partial break and snaps a backhand that beats Dobes, but post. Other way, Dach has a chance and takes an extra shot at Nedeljkovic who had covered puck, which Desharnais doesn’t appreciate.
Desharnais penalty: Good to see officiating taking care of the Sharks’ rough stuff. That’s sarcasm. Sharks kill it, though.
Eklund now with Misa, wonder if it’ll be a rotation of Celebrini-Eklund there. Fun!
Celebrini goal: Mack silences Bell Centre. Dobes had no chance. Good set-up by Graf, who took it blueline to blueline, instead of deferring to Celebrini on breakout. Allows Celebrini to be off-puck. It looked like Celebrini had something to say to the crowd after? Play starts with Dickinson erasing Suzuki in corner.
Now Gaudette with Misa line, then Celebrini on fourth line. Obviously, you don’t want him to get tired, but “hiding” Celebrini up and down lines is smart.
Celebrini penalty: Testing fate against hot Habs PP. Goodrow and Ostapchuk good start on kill though, Goodrow sets up Ostapchuk for a chance.
1 left: Nedeljkovic nails on the PK. Sherwood one-man wrecking crew on PK, chance, and takes it from Kapanen on the point.
Period 2
Celebrini no-goal: Pass hits Celebrini’s shoulder, drops down, and Celebrini puts it in. But it’s offsides. San Jose Sharks’ power play doing a better job last couple games, crowding goalie, less perimeter.
Gaudette has taken Chernyshov’s spot on PP2.
9 in: Smith finds Graf coming down the slot. No doubt, GrillMack has been cooking since they’ve been put back together.
10 left: Misa on the rush, cries of “Mis! Mis!”…and he drops it to the wrong man? Wonder if he was fooled by a Hab? If so, learning moment.
Ferraro goal: Wennberg shakes off Guhle along wall, gives it to Ferraro up high, hits a couple things along the way.
7 left: Eklund does good job tracking back, 2-on-2 for D, he picks up Guhle trying to sneak in.
Graf goal: Off Graf’s chest and in, laser Celebrini shot. San Jose Sharks have a new offensive weapon, Toffoli scored in a similar way in Boston. Klingberg’s first multi-point game since Jan. 27 at Vancouver, and his second since Dec. 13 at Pittsburgh, or as I like to remember that road trip, the John Klingberg F.U. Tour.
3 left: Good NZ stick by Dickinson for denial, and for a moment, looks like he might skate up and attack. We’re going to see a lot of that in the future, he’s going to be a fun defense-to-offense “Chaos Giraffe”.
Suzuki goal: Ostapchuk gambles to go off, bad call. Suzuki late man on entry, was behind Ostapchuk originally, and now, no one is with him when he enters zone, Sharks’ change is a step behind. Ostapchuk was bordering on a too long shift, he was at 45 seconds at his change. But maybe that’s one of those, the coach might tell him, who are you leaving open if you go off?
Let’s see how the Sharks close out basically a playoff game in one of the most intimidating buildings in the game. Don’t back down.
According to RDS, Igor Chernyshov is being evaluated at the hospital.
Period 3
45 seconds in, Smith has a chance to attack, he changes, like.
1 in: Like the Sherwood read, stationary with puck at his blueline, doesn’t go for the easy, telegraphed stretch pass to the forward up, waits for Mukhamadullin streaking up the weak side, no one has him. Easy entry, and sure, Mukhamadullin shot easily stopped, but leads to OZ draw. Small, smart hockey.
Gaudette penalty: Big kill, Habs can’t really get set up. Helped by one puck bobble that Goodrow able to clear.
Sherwood and Gaudette attack, another thing that Sherwood brings, no back down mentality.
8 in: Nice, like that Orlov evasion of Bolduc forecheck. That’s veteran hockey, sells one way before he gets to puck, leads to Bolduc hitting boards hard, no Orlov, and Orlov able to slide it to his safety valve.
Puck high in air after Nedeljkovic save, Celebrini gets it, but Habs d-man smells out his stretch attempt, leads to Habs’ chances. Macklin will have to learn from that. Hold the puck for a sec, no rush.
10 in: Goodrow avoids disaster. His breakout pass to Gaudette, a textbook play, but it just misses, and what was a clean San Jose Sharks’ exit turns into a fire drill, Kapanen post.
8 left: Fun to watch Celebrini as F1, he is a terror out there. Always think back to the Shesterkin quote lol, “He should be in school”. I don’t dislike how Sharks have played this period, but of course, you want a little more offense. But not desperate offense though.
6 left: Ferraro just did a phenomenal job one-on-one on Hutson.
Misa-Eklund-Dickinson on 3-on-2, gotta get a shot there, pressure the Habs. Something to watch on video tomorrow.
Celebrini goal: Celebrini daps up Graf for the helper.
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Scary moment for Chernyshov. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s done for the season. That looked like a really bad concussion.
How many games did Pavs miss when he got concussed like that against Vegas? I thought he came back in 6-7 games.
Well that’s the playoffs, when people play thru injury even more than they would in the regular season
I don’t that’s something you play through, it’s either your cleared by a neurologist or your not, hopefully he’s feeling well soon.
NFL, which takes that very seriously, standard protocol is 1-2 weeks, assuming all is good
Could go either way. Depends on him individually too. Some people react worse. I’ve had a couple brutal ones but was fine in a day or 2. Chernyshov wasn’t a Scott Stevens special so he may get lucky.
i Love the Scott Stevens double entendre, he ended Lindro’s career and Karya came back in the same game 👏 well done 😎
His hit on Ron Francis was jarring too.
Underrated vet play by Goodrow on the empty net goal. Instead of panicking when he got the puck and just throwing it up the ice, he took a second and got the puck to his forehand then was able to throw a pass to Graf kicking off a 2on1 for an easy empty net goal.
He got bailed out on the first goal. But aside from that he had a good game.
Was going to post the same.
Sharks won, but it feels deflating that Chernyshov is in the hospital right now. That was a good display of leadership from the Sharks, in particular Celebrini. After what happened to Igor, I’m sure it was tempting to lose focus and go out for revenge. That’s honestly what I was calling for in the moment. Matheson should’ve faced some immediate consequences for that shit
Really, really, good game! Really in disbelief at the Vinny call. What are the refs even thinking there? Matheson should have got a cross check to the face but Sharks wisely didn’t as they are in a playoff hunt. The referees didn’t even give the Sharks a couple of softies after watching that play during the intermission. We NEED the players, coaches and personalities (Friedman, Chiclets, Marek, et al) with loud voices to call out these referees. I’m so sick of this whole “I’m a good ‘ole farm boy” mentality. If this were the NBA you would have the players,… Read more »
If you haven’t figured it out by now, this has been going on for many years. For whatever reason the NHL does not like or care about this franchise (I believe their are some deep seated racial reasons, and I am NOT referring to prejudices against African Americans, but more related to WWII). There are almost countless examples of this, from any given year, and I don’t think it will ever change until the “right” ownership is in place. I mean the league changed the rules when an atrocious hit to Pavelski caused a 5 min major against Vegas that… Read more »
watching a replay of the game now for the first time it is totally disgusting. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about how the league feels about San Jose. No penalty for a straight elbow to the head that instantly concusses a guy. The very personification of complete bullshit.
Word
Been like this for the entire history of the Sharks
Yes, starting with the “expansion” draft given to the Gund brothers when they decided to relocate their team, the north stars, to San Jose and not pay a franchise fee. The league forces them to take the scrubs of the north stars, no expansion draft, pay a 50M franchise fee, and sell the Mike Modano North Stars team to a “local“ owner who promptly moves them to Dallas the next year. It’s only gotten worse since then.. They say a lot of other owners were upset over the secret deal they cut with the city of San Jose to get… Read more »
Interesting
It’s crazy because i literally thought about the same shit. I mean, the league APOLOGIZED for calling that major. First time in my life I ever seen that. They the changed the rules again after the Timo hand pass. They hate us cuz they anus
Yes! You’re right, I forgot about both of those. Pathetic. I think anyone who reads SJHN would agree that if any shark player had done that to any Montreal player, or probably any NHL player at all, there would’ve been 10 minutes and ultimately a 50 game suspension.
True.
Mannnnn fuck the habs
Ned seems to be the difference for us. Able to keep the scoring down and last a full game. Great extension for him and the team.
Chernyshov will heal up but I think Graf is destined for the Mack line. He fits in very well with his speed and puck handling. Cherny can move down to the 4th line if needs be.
Dude… it’s like impossible for you to just have a good take. Cherny on the 4th line? That’s not how any of this works. FFS…
Ned has kinda been the unspoken #1 for the last couple months
I am sooo glad we got the 2 pts. Now that that’s behind us, how would have other teams responded? The Avs I think would kept composure. Dallas, Carolina maybe too. Florida teams, Washington, a few others would have cracccckkkin heads fully accepting that they may be defending 5 on 3 for the rest of the game. I don’t know what’s right. I do know that as a skill team we are in a position to get into an UFC on ice type scenario. But with Radko Goon-ass only getting 5, it’s clear that this league expects teams to hire… Read more »
That’s the difference when your PK and goaltending are good enough you’ll risk it.
This is also why you have your own Sam Bennett type on the roster. The old way is you don’t go after Matheson. You take out Caulfield or Hutson. Much like with nuclear weapons, that was deterrence in hockey. When they know you are willing and capable of braining their best players a month before the playoffs, you’ll suddenly see the other coach keeps a tight leash on his guys.
One of the reasons I want the Sharks to sign Trouba this off season. He still decent and he is a nuclear deterrent because he’s so unpredictable.
Trouba is a flying elbow on skates!
I’m worried in his current state he’s aged out the goonery that his reputation is based upon. But I also think he’s a decent enough player for top 4(?) mins.
He’s still crushed a few guys this season. Yes, I think he has another season or 2 of being competent on the 2nd pair. Maybe him with Shak or Dicky? I want someone better signed for the 1st pair but as a secondary signing, Trouba would be a decent pickup assuming better options don’t materialize.
I think if the Sharks were in no risk of missing the playoffs they would have smashed some heads. Ultimately, who knows, but that’s what I’m choosing to believe lol
Well the sharks have been at no risk of making the playoffs the previous two years and smashed zero heads.
the answer is right there. If you’re a team fighting for the playoffs you absolutely do NOT get revenge or take the extra penalty. You save that shit for the first meeting next season. All that matters is the playoffs. Maybe if you have a top 5 PK? But in general you don’t whine about the refs, you focus on winning no matter what happens.
Even a team like Tampa though? I know they aren’t “fighting” for playoffs now, but even if they we’re I think you see a cross check to the back of the head.
Tampa is firmly in a playoff spot. One of the best teams in the league. So you ignored my statement trying to use them as an example.
Another playoff style win. Even playing with 11 forwards. 5 game road trip, every team on this trip with a better record than the Sharks (EDM is basically identical now). Get 5 points on this trip, given the level of competition, would be a solid result. 4pts in 3 games against the toughest part of the roadie … impressive. Like all, that Chernyshov injury is really troubling. Very scary and its not at all clear what shape he’s in at this point. Not sure if the worst of what happened came from the way he landed as opposed to the… Read more »
Cuda didn’t end well, but 2 Bystedt goals is nice
Theory: Much like a whistling crowd is French for “we hate you and/or a thing that is happening”, a booing crowd is French for, “We are witnessing God on ice. We love you.”
In all seriousness, the number of pro-Celebrini signs at an away arena is pretty awesome.
Seemed like a lot of kids came to the game in Sharks apparel and their parents were Habs fans