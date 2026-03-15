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San Jose Sharks

Chernyshov Leaves for Hospital After “Scary” Hit

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Igor Chernyshov left the game after a high hit from Mike Matheson.

On the top San Jose Sharks prospect’s first shift since his recall from the Barracuda, Chernyshov caught the wrong end of something that looked like a clothesline, perhaps because the speedy winger was about to beat the defenseman with the puck up the ice.

Chernyshov tried to get up on his own twice, but fell back twice, before getting helped off by San Jose Sharks trainer Will Leonard and teammate Vincent Desharnais. Leonard was holding a towel over the right side of Chernyshov’s forehead.

Matheson was not called for a penalty.

Per Sharks PR, Chernyshov will not return to the game tonight, and is undergoing evaluation.

“That was really scary,” Macklin Celebrini, Chernyshov’s center tonight, told Drew Remenda between periods.

Best wishes to Igor!

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Mac Dawg

Oh man. I really hope Igor is ok both in the short term and long term. Getting knocked out and stumbling indicates a brain injury to at least some extent.

And what the fuck. That was a forearm to the jaw. I can’t understand why that’s ok to do in the NHL. With the way last game ended, then the way this game started, it’s really apparent how dangerous of a situation the NHL has created.

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