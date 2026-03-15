Chernyshov Leaves for Hospital After “Scary” Hit

Igor Chernyshov left the game after a high hit from Mike Matheson.

On the top San Jose Sharks prospect’s first shift since his recall from the Barracuda, Chernyshov caught the wrong end of something that looked like a clothesline, perhaps because the speedy winger was about to beat the defenseman with the puck up the ice.

Igor Chernyshov takes a shot to the head and looks to be knocked out. Then tries to get up and stumbles. pic.twitter.com/eXavUV9lOE — JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 14, 2026

Chernyshov tried to get up on his own twice, but fell back twice, before getting helped off by San Jose Sharks trainer Will Leonard and teammate Vincent Desharnais. Leonard was holding a towel over the right side of Chernyshov’s forehead.

Matheson was not called for a penalty.

Per Sharks PR, Chernyshov will not return to the game tonight, and is undergoing evaluation.

“That was really scary,” Macklin Celebrini, Chernyshov’s center tonight, told Drew Remenda between periods.

Best wishes to Igor!