Welcome to the NHL, Michael Misa & Sam Dickinson! Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Revealed

The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster has been confirmed…welcome to the NHL, Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson!

Per the NHL, here’s the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster.

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Adam Gaudette, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Philipp Kurashev, Michael Misa, Ryan Reaves, Jeff Skinner, Will Smith, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg

Defensemen: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov

Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic

Will Misa and Dickinson make their NHL debuts on opening night against the Vegas Golden Knights? We’ll find out on Oct. 9.

Winger Egor Afanasyev, along with defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Jack Thompson will start the season on IR.

Carlsson is earmarked for the San Jose Barracuda, but Afanasyev and Thompson were contenders to start the season with the San Jose Sharks. Both subject to waivers, the Sharks will be able to delay their decisions about those players for at least seven calendar days from the start of the season.