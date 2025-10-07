San Jose Sharks
Welcome to the NHL, Michael Misa & Sam Dickinson! Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Revealed
The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster has been confirmed…welcome to the NHL, Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson!
Per the NHL, here’s the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster.
Forwards: Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Adam Gaudette, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Philipp Kurashev, Michael Misa, Ryan Reaves, Jeff Skinner, Will Smith, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg
Defensemen: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov
Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic
Will Misa and Dickinson make their NHL debuts on opening night against the Vegas Golden Knights? We’ll find out on Oct. 9.
Winger Egor Afanasyev, along with defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Jack Thompson will start the season on IR.
Carlsson is earmarked for the San Jose Barracuda, but Afanasyev and Thompson were contenders to start the season with the San Jose Sharks. Both subject to waivers, the Sharks will be able to delay their decisions about those players for at least seven calendar days from the start of the season.
Training camp basically continues for the bubble guys until Thompson and Afanasyev come off IR.
Wouldn’t the spotlight would be put more on Afanasyev and Thompson since they weren’t a part of the bigger wave of waiver wire transactions on Monday? Might have been easier to “hide” them then versus now when they come off IR (if the intention was to send them to the Cuda)
Alternatively, now teams have all set their rosters and would have to make a move to make room for either of them if they are on waivers a week into the season. Very little chance Thompson gets claimed. And I think a reduced chance Afanasyev is, compared to if it was done over the last weekend.
Thanks, good point
My guess:
Dellandrea and Reaves out for opening night
Misa and SD get in and they run 11F 7D and then make a move before Saturday.
OR
Dellandrea and VD out
Definitely possible. I think they’re more likely to go 6 D and just over play 5 of the D since it’s full of grizzled veterans other than SD now.
I would think that Reaves was brought in for such a game. You don’t your guys encountering a VGK, an FLA or a UTI without a dose of protection.
Hoping they announce the leadership group later today. The suspense is killing me lol.
Currently 5 (Eklund, Smith, Celebrini, Dickinson & Misa) of the last 8 Sharks 1st rd draft picks are playing in the NHL with the high probability of adding 2 more (Bystedt & Musty) by end of season. A 7/8 hit rate on 1st rd picks is pretty solid. And the 8th pick Ravensbergen, will undoubtedly play in the NHL in a few years so really an 8/8 hit rate. That’s 1/3 of a NHL roster all picked in the 1st rd within the last 4 years plus 2 more 1st rd lotto tickets next year in 26′. GMMG is showing… Read more »
