SJHN Daily: Sharks Go on Team-Building Golf Trip, Walman Signs Long Contract

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Credit: San Jose Sharks

Jake Walman has found a long-term home.

The popular ex-San Jose Sharks defenseman has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Monday contract announcement followed the Oilers’ two-year, $25 million deal with Connor McDavid, which fell far under the monetary expectation for many.

The San Jose Sharks sent Walman to the Oilers at the 2025 Trade Deadline in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and Carl Berglund. Berglund played two games for the San Jose Barracuda last season, and is set to play in Czechia this year.

The Sharks originally acquired Walman in a contract dump from the Detroit Red Wings, alongside a 2024 second-round draft pick used to select Leo Sahlin Wallenius 53rd overall.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

In Macklin Celebrini‘s preseason debut, the Sharks lost.

San Jose Sharks‘ opening night roster prediction?

Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson look to have made the opening night roster. A trade for Ryan Ellis‘ contract paved the way for them to be on the team all year.

Stathletes’ exclusive 2025-26 season and player projections on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Other Sharks News…

Alan Hoshida and Sheng previewed the San Jose Sharks’ season:

The San Jose Sharks went golfing together this past weekend!

Brodie Brazil spoke to goaltending coach Thomas Speer and Randy Hahn ahead of the start of the season. Alan Hoshida also spoke with the Sharks broadcaster.

Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks’ young core are pushing to end the years of losing.

How did Haoxi (Simon) Wang look with his OHL team the Oshawa Generals.

Around the NHL…

Which top draft picks made NHL opening rosters?

The Boston Bruins are retiring Zdeno Chara’s jersey.

The Florida Panthers got their Stanley Cup rings.

John Tortorella is returning to television.

2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer will make his NHL debut on Thursday.

Former San Jose Shark Filip Zadina got fined again for diving in the Swiss National League.

Related Topics:
Fin Coe

God why do we have to hear from Torts for all time.

0
Reply
maxx

Remember when Boyle was blamed for that late goal in the Colorado series?
To me, it seemed clear that was Nabby sleeping on the job and it was the goalies fault for not being aware. Can you ask Dan if he ever spoke to Nabby about that? Did/do they laugh about it since they won the series? BTW, the headline “wrong way Boyle” really pi§§ed me off at the time. Lastly, I am a 74 year old beer league player and Boyle’s style is still sometimes commented about positively.

0
Reply

