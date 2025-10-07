What Do Sharks Expect From Misa This Year? What Advice Has Celebrini, Smith Gave Him? (+)

Michael Misa has made the San Jose Sharks.

So how is the 18-year-old adjusting to top-level play, in his first training camp? Well, he’s getting there.

“Still getting used to it,” Misa said.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said he’s been a bit tentative, trying not to make mistakes.

So what does Warsofsky want from Misa, and how will the top prospect prove to the head coach that he belongs in the NHL? What advice has Misa received from Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith? And what did Misa learn about taking faceoffs from guest coach Zenon Konopka?