SJHN Daily: McDavid Calls Losing to Sharks This Season ‘Low Point’ of His Career

Losing to the San Jose Sharks this season was the low point of Connor McDavid’s career.

Seriously.

On Nov. 9, the spiraling 2-9-1 Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the 2-10-1 Sharks at SAP Center.

“That was a low point, I would say even in my career, it felt like,” McDavid told Pierre LeBrun on Wednesday, after the Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Edmonton would make drastic changes after losing to San Jose, replacing Jay Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch as head coach, and going 47-18-5 after Nov. 9, pacing the NHL with a .707 Points %.

McDavid also spoke with LeBrun about a “good” team meeting after the loss to the Sharks.

The Oilers are set to take on the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Hopefully, losing to the 2024-25 edition of the Sharks is a little less humiliating!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

David Quinn has been fired, Mike Grier speaks on it, who’s next for San Jose Sharks head coach?

John McCarthy and the rest of the San Jose Barracuda staff are coming back though.

The San Jose Sharks have plenty of cap space this off-season if they want to try to improve their team.

The NHL Draft Lottery is May 7. Macklin Celebrini time for the Sharks?

Other Sharks News…

Luke and Sophia Kunin talk about being the first NHL-PWHL marriage.

Ex-San Jose Sharks prospect Sasha Chmelevski is re-signing for three more years in the KHL.

Summer of Teal is here! ☀️🦈 All summer long, we’re hosting and participating in different activities around The Bay. Check out the May schedule ⬇️ 🔗More info: https://t.co/71hA7g8QZm pic.twitter.com/xZAk2st79R — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 2, 2024

Victor Nuno talks about the Sharks’ No. 6 finish in Dobber Prospects’ organizational rankings.

Jason Demers is returning to hockey for 3Ice.

Around the NHL…

Tomas Hertl and the Vegas Golden Knights force Game Seven against Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars.

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette voted a Jack Adams finalist, along with Rick Tocchet (Vancouver) and Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets)…then the Canucks eliminated the Preds in the first round.

Should Paul Maurice have been a Jack Adams finalist?

Jim Montgomery wants more out of David Pastrnak.

Auston Matthews is uncertain for Game Seven.

Anze Kopitar’s contract expires in 2026, and he admits that retirement could be just around the bend.

Kevin Fiala’s thoughts on LA’s 1-3-1 system was the highlight of today’s exit interviews. “It would be fun to try something else.” (s/t @LAKings YouTube) pic.twitter.com/273rZek759 — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) May 3, 2024

Ex-Shark Evander Kane appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

Patrick Roy and Lou Lamoriello will both be back with the New York Islanders next season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fire Todd Reirden…against Mike Sullivan’s wishes?

The Colorado Avalanche practice after their series win.

Now official. Chicago Wolves have announced a three-year affiliation agreement with the Carolina Hurricanes “It’s for the benefit of the Chicago Wolves, the Carolina Hurricanes & the American Hockey League that we have 32 NHL teams & 32 AHL affiliates." – Wolves GM Wendell Young https://t.co/YsN6YuhK4L — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) May 2, 2024