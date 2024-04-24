San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Fire David Quinn
Mike Grier was coy about David Quinn’s future with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
There was a reason for that: The Sharks announced today that they’ve let him go.
Quinn, Grier’s first head coaching hire, was tapped in Jul. 2022. He’s gone 41-98-25 in two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, after a 96-87-25 record with the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021.
But this season in particular, even Quinn has acknowledged, was the most difficult in his 25-plus years of coaching in the NHL, AHL, NCAA, and USNTDP.
The Sharks went 19-54-9, and their .280 Points % was the second-worst of the salary cap era, just ahead of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ .275.
Quinn was saddled with a questionably constructed team that was also beset by injuries, chiefly to captain Logan Couture for virtually the entire season.
Per NHL Injury Viz, the San Jose Sharks finished with 459 man games lost, second-most in the league.
Regardless, it looks like Quinn will be out a job. There’s no word on the rest of his coaching staff, including assistant coaches Ryan Warsofsky, Brian Wiseman, and Scott Gordon, and goaltending coach Thomas Speer.
Grier also announced that Head Athletic Trainer Ray Tufts was let go.
“I think there’s still evaluation,” Grier said on Saturday, when asked about the futures of the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda coaching staffs. “All of that is part of my job — is to get as much information as I can from the players and exit meetings and staff and talk with [owner Hasso Plattner] and things like that. Our staff, the hockey office staff, will talk once we get all the information in. Talk with Hasso as well, we’ll kind of go from there.”
Grier on State of Sharks’ Rebuild, Free Agency Plans, Empty Seats at SAP Center & More (+)
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I was skeptical when he hired DQ, but tbh, he did a really solid job with the resources he was provided. We saw how competitive the team was when they were close to being healthy. I wonder if it was a mutually agreed upon split vs. a 100% termination. Who are the top candidates to fill the role??!?! Also, I guess GMMG felt like the injuries were on Tufts? Somewhat of an icon on the bench, but maybe he’s targeting someone with *fresher* ideas / concepts (tbh, I have no idea about how good / bad Tufts is….he’s been around… Read more »
First of all, shouldn’t your moniker read “Ping Pong balls for Celebrini” or something like that? You can’t bring something/someone “back” if they were never there to begin with. My only comment about the coaches is that hope they keep the goalie coaches; they seemed to make inroads this year, Kaapo got noticeably better and just reading Cooley’s comments about how they totally revamped his style, made him become less reactive in the net was telling.
Think its in reference to him having spent a couple years in the Bay as a kid and that his family currently lives in Livermore. Papa Celebrini is one of the Warriors strength and conditioning coaches I believe.
Yeah, he was in the Bay Area for a while and was part of the Junior Sharks program I believe.
Yup, played for the Jr Sharks for a year, so, bring him back! 🙂
Not sure I agree about the throw it at the wall analogy. I think he’s made mostly good choices and when he feels they haven’t performed like he expected he moves on. Better than DW who hung onto players and personnel way past their expiration. I’m all for a manager who can self evaluate and adjust on the fly when their idea doesn’t work out.
GMMG talks about getting tougher, harder to play against, better D, improved goaltending, etc., which includes the Forwards too, yet: 1 – both goalies are signed for next year, no room for improvement there (sure, Vanacek hasn’t played for SJS, but neither Blackwood nor Vancek have a history of being consistently, solid goalies. 2 – He already has Vlasic, Ferraro, Rutta, Burroughs, and Benning signed for next year, with Thrun, Addison, and Emberson under team control. I’m sure he’ll give Mukhamadullin a chance too, so that’s already seven defensemen, assuming he keeps Thurn and brings in Mukhamadullin. No room to… Read more »
I bet that’s a relief for Quinn. I don’t think there’s a coach in the would that could have kept this team with all the injuries out of last place. I don’t anticipate being a playoff team next year, and hope we don’t turn into the Oilers of the 2010’s firing coaches every year or 2. Good luck to Quinn, hopefully he gets a shot at the NHL again.
Thought Quinn would get another year but so it goes. I guess they felt like someone’s head needed to roll, or that in exit interviews players weren’t thrilled with the coaching or their opportunities. He seemed a little out of synch with GMMG too – couldn’t get any value out of Hoffman, Barabanov, or Labanc. Whether that’s actually his fault or not is up to debate but generally I liked what he was doing with our systems – just tough to see how anyone could have done anything with this roster as constructed. I hope Thomas Speer sticks around –… Read more »
Barbie was hurt too much. As far as getting “value” out of Hoffman or Labanc… that’s on those 2 no loads. Those guys probably aren’t NHLers anymore.
Joel Ward.
You read it here first.
Is he inline to be a head coach or do you think he’s just about bringing in black guys? Personally I’m fine with it. Has there ever been a black head coach?
He’s on that track, and is currently an assistant coach with Vegas.
He was also an assistant with the Henderson Silver Knights.
Surprised by the Quinn news, just didn’t think they’d move on before seeing what he can do with a rebuilt team. Good luck to him, hopefully he gets offered more than tank commander at his next stop.
Honestly more surprised about Tufts. Obviously we don’t know what goes on behind the scenes but he’s been a mainstay. Maybe they are going to expand their training/health department and bring on someone in a management position like Rick Celebrini hold for the Warriors? “Director of Sports Medicine and Performance”. Someone like that would probably want to hire their own people.
Craig Berube.
Stanley Cup winner.
Knows toughness, which the Sharks have none of.
To win a cup..you have to Beat the other team AND Beat them up.
I would be good with this. Or Gallant. There’s a few other guys that might work too.
please dear Hockey Gods NOOOOOOOOOO!
This is sort of a mercy pull on the coach, like when the goalie is down 5-1 because of no defense. I don’t know what’s going on with Ray Tufts, maybe some philosophical differences??
I read a lot of negatives about Quinn when the Sharks announced his hiring. He never seemed that bad, particularly with how he was handling the likes of Eklund, Thrun, Bords, etc… Which was my main concern. They seemed to be developing fine.
I had wondered if the long term goal was to promote Warsofsky – I recall quite a few people thinking he was ready for a HC position back when the Sharks axed Boughner. I was surprised they brought him in as an assistant.
I wonder if the waffling by Will Smith to sign his contract has anything to do with this decision. Grier said we would know about his decision “in a few days”? If he was committed, this would not be in question; maybe it was related to DQ.
Why on earth wouldn’t he want an east coast guy as his coach? Wonder of Grier is going after David Carle?
This is a mistake IMO. How can he be blamed for not getting that roster to win or even be competitive? Good lord. Sorry he got fired but moving on, there are a some great coaches available right now so hopefully Grier finds a good one for whatever this roster is going to be next season.
At least the off season will be exciting! One of the most eventful in a long while.
I don’t think he’s being blamed for not being competitive, no one expected that but it’s also okay to expect more than they got.
From the athletic…
“The status of assistant coaches Scott Gordon, Brian Wiseman and Ryan Warsofsky, along with that of goaltending coach Thomas Speer, are unresolved. All are working on expiring contracts. Grier said they will remain on the staff, though alluded to the possibility of some seeking other opportunities.”
– this does not sit well with me. I think Grier planned for a team that would have a negative WAR, which is what should happen. The year went off the rails more than expected due to injuries and poor veteran leaderships
Worry that Grier won’t be here past next year which I think would be an over simplification and a bad choice
Carle from DU would be an excellent choice to mentor a young roster to a championship.
Did it at DU & World Juniors, why not San Jose.
It all hinges on getting #1OA. Get that & it gets Celebrini which gets Carle.
I like this move, and not because I think Quinn was an all-around bad coach. He helped rehab Karlsson’s contract, he’s done a good job with young players like Eklund and Bordeleau. I wish he’d have done more to get the value of guys like Hoffman and Labanc up, but both are so grotesquely overpaid that I’m not sure there was much he could have done, and I liked that he gave ice time to younger, more talented players instead. Quinn’s attempts to implement an NHL-caliber system were an absolute disaster, injuries or not last year’s roster had enough experience… Read more »
Very well articulated Joseph. I liked Quinn, but I think you are correct in your observations. It is the right move now.
B Brazil put out TMac & Woodcroft as possible choices, please dear Hockey Gods NOOOOOOOOOO!
Has-beens & Neverwases that had stacked rosters but failed miserably should never be allow back into the NHL ranks.
Many fine choices out there, choose wisely GMMG.
I worry this is reactionary, I also worry they are having hard time signing Smith after th season they had
Maybe if you post this concern six or seven thousand more times, all will be well.
It seems Gerard Gallant doesn’t have a coaching job, the Sharks should consider hiring him. He has a history of inspiring players to improve their play. He did an amazing job with the Golden Knights.
The Sharks get another benefit from hiring him, he looks a little bit like Don Rickles.
Firing the head coach serves as a classic move of a new General Manager when having a chat with the owner about who to blame and how to improve the team.
I was fine with DQ and would have been fine with him for another year. But, at the end of the day I think this was GMMG working on the culture reset and starting to hold people accountable for under performance. Not that there were playoff expectations, GMMG said so himself, but that the team was worse than how he believed the roster should have performed.
Tufts is interesting. I wonder if there was anything behind the scenes related to #39’s failed return attempt.