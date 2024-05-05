Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Pavelski Beats Hertl in Game 7, Lindblom To Sign in Sweden?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The San Jose Sharks are plenty represented in the playoffs.

Of course, it’s all ex-Sharks, highlighted by the first round match-up between Joe Pavelski’s Dallas Stars and Tomas Hertl’s Vegas Golden Knights.

In a slugfest worthy of a Conference Finals’ match-up, the top-seeded Stars came out on top, edging the defending champion Golden Knights in Game Seven 2-1 today.

Dallas, led by ex-San Jose (and Vegas) head coach Pete DeBoer, came back from a 2-o series deficit, and have another heavyweight bout in the cards, with the high-flying Colorado Avalanche. The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks square off in the West’s other second-round series.

Typical playoff hero Pavelski, who the Sharks let go in free agency in 2019, will look to rebound from a pointless first round. Meanwhile, just-traded Hertl, only one goal in this seven-game series, will have a longer summer than he might have expected.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Keegan and I share our too early off-season plan for the San Jose Sharks.

Will Smith is representing Team USA at the World Championships.

Losing to the San Jose Sharks this season was the low point of Connor McDavid’s career.

Other Sharks News…

Here’s a Draft Lottery primer!

What if the Sharks win the lottery?

What if they don’t win the lottery?

Byron Bader likes the Sharks’ prospect pool:

Speaking of, Kasper Halttunen’s London Knights are headed to the OHL Championship. The sniper leads the Knights with nine goals so far in their playoff run.

Is UFA Oskar Lindblom looking to go back to Sweden to play?

Jan Rutta is playing for Czechia at the World Championships:

Around the NHL…

Jack Han breaks down David Pastrnak’s series-winning goal:

David Pastrnak “had no problem” with Jim Montgomery challenging him.

Is Mitch Marner ready to move on from Toronto?

Aleksander Barkov, Auston Matthews, and Jordan Staal named Selke Trophy finalists.

Gabriel Landeskog keeps pushing himself, could he return during the playoffs?

Ross Colton, Sean Walker discussed how the Avs approach analytics differently than their past teams.

The New York Rangers drew first blood in their second-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canada stuns USA with a third-period comeback to win gold at the U-18 World Championships…2024 Draft prospects Cole Eiserman and Tij Iginla, 2025 Draft prospects James Hagens and Porter Martone, and 2026 Draft prospect Gavin McKenna are among the names to know from that tourney.

