SJHN Daily: Pavelski Beats Hertl in Game 7, Lindblom To Sign in Sweden?

The San Jose Sharks are plenty represented in the playoffs.

Of course, it’s all ex-Sharks, highlighted by the first round match-up between Joe Pavelski’s Dallas Stars and Tomas Hertl’s Vegas Golden Knights.

In a slugfest worthy of a Conference Finals’ match-up, the top-seeded Stars came out on top, edging the defending champion Golden Knights in Game Seven 2-1 today.

Nice hug between Tomas Hertl and Pete DeBoer, who remains a perfect 8-0 in Game 7s. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) May 6, 2024

Dallas, led by ex-San Jose (and Vegas) head coach Pete DeBoer, came back from a 2-o series deficit, and have another heavyweight bout in the cards, with the high-flying Colorado Avalanche. The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks square off in the West’s other second-round series.

Typical playoff hero Pavelski, who the Sharks let go in free agency in 2019, will look to rebound from a pointless first round. Meanwhile, just-traded Hertl, only one goal in this seven-game series, will have a longer summer than he might have expected.

Pete DeBoer and Tomáš Hertl embrace and share a moment in the handshake line. 🥹 DeBoer: “Miss you, Tommy” Hertl: “Good luck. Win it all, huh? Good luck, cheering for you guys.” DeBoer: “Thank you.”#SJSharks pic.twitter.com/2zFMx7xBq9 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) May 6, 2024

Keegan and I share our too early off-season plan for the San Jose Sharks.

Will Smith is representing Team USA at the World Championships.

Losing to the San Jose Sharks this season was the low point of Connor McDavid's career.

Here's a Draft Lottery primer!

(Draft Lottery) Class is now in session 📚



Another #LottoSharks rundown with the one and only @DanRusanowsky ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Jvw8OATkxw — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 3, 2024

What if the Sharks win the lottery?

What if they don't win the lottery?

Byron Bader likes the Sharks’ prospect pool:

NHL TEAM PROSPECT POOL STRENGTH RANKINGS (MAY 2024) pic.twitter.com/ugX0SXg2Bj — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) May 3, 2024

Speaking of, Kasper Halttunen’s London Knights are headed to the OHL Championship. The sniper leads the Knights with nine goals so far in their playoff run.

VIBES PER 60 pic.twitter.com/tymfRiMlfQ — London Knights (@LondonKnights) May 5, 2024

Is UFA Oskar Lindblom looking to go back to Sweden to play?

Oskar Lindblom hemma igen: ”Bett agenten prata med Alcén”https://t.co/n204dgPK7Y — Gefle Dagblad (@GDnyheter) April 29, 2024

Jan Rutta is playing for Czechia at the World Championships:

👥 Radim Rulík a jeho realizační tým nominoval na Mistrovství světa IIHF v ledním hokeji 2024 těchto 23 hráčů v poli a 3 gólmany. 🇨🇿 Jak jste s výběrem spokojeni? 👀#narodnitym #ceskyhokej pic.twitter.com/Pq6QChqEZM — Český hokej (@czehockey) May 5, 2024

Jack Han breaks down David Pastrnak’s series-winning goal:

Backing up a bit more: 1st frame Marner comes off the bench ahead of Pastrnak. 2nd frame is the critical moment in which he could've gotten in the way just a bit. After that it's too late given the speed differential pic.twitter.com/crYHCS98R8 — Jack Han (@JhanHky) May 5, 2024

David Pastrnak “had no problem” with Jim Montgomery challenging him.

Is Mitch Marner ready to move on from Toronto?

Sheldon Keefe: "When teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves" — Sara 'vehemently anti-Rangers for a long time' Civ (@SaraCivian) May 5, 2024

Aleksander Barkov, Auston Matthews, and Jordan Staal named Selke Trophy finalists.

Gabriel Landeskog keeps pushing himself, could he return during the playoffs?

Ross Colton, Sean Walker discussed how the Avs approach analytics differently than their past teams.

The New York Rangers drew first blood in their second-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canada stuns USA with a third-period comeback to win gold at the U-18 World Championships…2024 Draft prospects Cole Eiserman and Tij Iginla, 2025 Draft prospects James Hagens and Porter Martone, and 2026 Draft prospect Gavin McKenna are among the names to know from that tourney.

"It’s ridiculous how good he is." Gavin McKenna is leaving the hockey world speechless at the 2024 U18 World Hockey Championships @EPRinkside Despite being the youngest member of Team Canada, McKenna has a chance to break some long-standing records 📎: https://t.co/VsAFk454Ov pic.twitter.com/kUyr7sbGiF — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) April 29, 2024