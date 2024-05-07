Sharks Win Celebrini Lottery: ‘Never had a player and leader of this caliber, ever’

“The Sharks have never had a player and leader of this caliber, ever.”

According to one NHL scout, that’s what winning the 2024 Draft Lottery today – and making Macklin Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft in June – could mean to the San Jose Sharks.

This will be the first time in franchise history that the San Jose Sharks have had the No. 1 pick.

So could Celebrini have more of an impact on the franchise, than say, even Joe Thornton?

This scout doesn’t project Celebrini to put up points like Thornton did – Jumbo’s 1,539 points is 14th in NHL history – but Thornton, the No. 1 selection of the 1997 Draft, had to grow into a better two-way center and as a leader over his Hall of Fame career.

There appears to be a lesser learning curve for the Boston University pivot.

“Off the ice, his leadership and work ethic will set a championship-caliber tone,” Scout #1, who’s not with the San Jose Sharks organization, said. “He’s a No. 1 center that will drive scoring and winning.”