San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win Celebrini Lottery: ‘Never had a player and leader of this caliber, ever’
“The Sharks have never had a player and leader of this caliber, ever.”
According to one NHL scout, that’s what winning the 2024 Draft Lottery today – and making Macklin Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft in June – could mean to the San Jose Sharks.
This will be the first time in franchise history that the San Jose Sharks have had the No. 1 pick.
So could Celebrini have more of an impact on the franchise, than say, even Joe Thornton?
This scout doesn’t project Celebrini to put up points like Thornton did – Jumbo’s 1,539 points is 14th in NHL history – but Thornton, the No. 1 selection of the 1997 Draft, had to grow into a better two-way center and as a leader over his Hall of Fame career.
There appears to be a lesser learning curve for the Boston University pivot.
“Off the ice, his leadership and work ethic will set a championship-caliber tone,” Scout #1, who’s not with the San Jose Sharks organization, said. “He’s a No. 1 center that will drive scoring and winning.”
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Top three moment in franchise history, along with getting to the finals in 2016 and trading for Jumbo. I’m still in disbelief.
Comeback Vs Vegas is pretty significant too.
True that.
Don’t blow it GMMG, bring him back!!!! 🙂
Your name may come true now.
Tunnel meets light!!!
Potentially one of the most important moments in franchise history.
Given what people are saying, he might well become the best player the Sharks ever drafted.
The rebuild isn’t over, but assuming Celebrini is what he’s reported to be, a corner is going to turn in a year or two.
Have to hope for a maybe a lesser version of Sakic & Forseberg. Or Toews & Kane if Kane were a center.
Wow, this could be huge. Not sure if I want him in teal next year yet, but we will see.
if Smith and Celebrini want to play in college next season, I’m good with that. NHL is a man’s game and I swear, I have ear hairs older than Macklin. Which reminds me, maybe I oughta go find those scissors …
But more to the point, the bottom 4 teams in 2023 were:
CBJ, CHI, ANA and SJS
The bottom 4 teams in 2024 were:
CBJ, CHI, ANA and SJS
We’ll still be a cellar dweller candidate next season. Patience is everything.
Agree, it is all about 2025-26 at this point.
I’m guessing they both go pro, and that the Sharks are going to have their choice of free agents this summer. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they try to ice a competitive team next year.
I wouldn’t go that far. Most free agents are looking for a cup, not 18 year olds who have never played a game in the NHL. They probably do better than they would have if they didn’t land 1OA though. Grier will still have to over pay.
Fair enough, but the Sharks can now reasonably offer a path to a cup in the next five years, so it’ll definitely expand the pool. Plenty of vets want to play with the next generation of incoming studs, even if it doesn’t mean a shot at the cup. Especially those who have already won their hardware. Let’s instead say that San Jose just became an exponentially more attractive destination.
Macklin Celebration!
We totally deserve this.
Thanks to Sheng for observing and keeping the NHL honest.
Sheng was our good luck charm!
A huge moment for the Sharks! The tank year paid off.
2026/27
Eklund/Cellibrini/FA??
Musty/Smith/Halttenen
Bystedt/Edstrom/Zetter
Feels good!
Maybe put Celebrini’s good buddy Eiserman there on the top line if he’s available at #14. Personally I’m hoping for one of Parekh, Yakemucuck or Buium (I know…zero chance), but if none of those guys are there I’d be happy to land Eiserman at #14.
But yeah, our forward lines, assuming those guys continue to develop, look like they’re falling into place nicely. Now we need a little more focus on the backend.
Would all most be too perfect with Eiserman at 14. Agreed though, as long as the d are not there.
I would not mind it at all if GMMG managed to leverage the Vegas 25 pick to move up to grab any one of those players! I’d love to see the Sharks come home with Celebrini, Yakumchuk, Badinka, & Pulkkinen. Get a big fast skilled backend with a mean streak to go along with the skill being accumulated up front.
Too many people have issues with Eisermans game. Prefer they ad a #1 D prospect.
Don’t know if he’ll be around for ’26-’27, but Granlund could still be a respectable player.
The lund-line is a respectable NHL 2nd line, a good NHL 3rd line.
Having Celebrini, Smith and Eklund in top 6 roles ought to help the Sharks grab a high end FA who wants to play on a good/upcoming team.
The back end is going to need some work, though!!
I’m getting Celebrini in my jersey!!! This is so exciting!!!
Might want to wait to see which number he goes with. He was 17 prior to college.
Still in shock!
just curious, what are the odds that the NHL lottery goes exactly to form? And had that ever happened before under the current system?
It happened back in 2010 but the odds are around 2%.
thank you
Jeez that’s crazy!
Whose 2-year draft is likely to be the best among these 4 teams?
CHI: Bedard + 2nd overall in ’24
ANA: Carlsson + 3rd overall in ’24
CBJ: Fantilli + 4th overall in ’24
Sharks: Smith + Celebrini
Best I can tell, Bedard is tier 1, a generational talent. Celebrini is in the Carlsson/Fantilli tier or tier 2.
Smith and the 2nd-4th in this draft are in similar tiers, call it tier 3.
To me, Chicago is the winner since they got the lone generational player, while Sharks, Jackets and Ducks get pretty similar level of talent.
Celebrini is a better overall player than Carlsson and Fantilli. If Bedard is tier one, Celebrini is tier 1.5. Carlsson, Fantilli are closer to Smith. Celebrini/Smith/Bystedt is just a ridiculous group down the middle. I wonder what winning the lottery means for Edstrom. Adding another center to this group gives them enough depth to make him expendable. He’s furthest from NHL ready, and the timeline just got accelerated. There’s also a good chance all of the premiere D in this year’s draft are gone at 14. Folks have proposed moving 14 plus Bordeleau or Gushchin to move up a few… Read more »
Endstrom can move to wing of be a 4C. C’s are almost never expendable. Back when the Sharks first got really good with Jumbo they had like 4 guys drafted as C’s in the top 6. Rather have all C’s if you can. Guys that are expendable are any wingers shorter than 6′.
This kid couldn’t carry Owen Nolan’s jock to the rink lmao, still excited to have him though. Imagine if we didn’t pass on Brad Lambert when he fell in our lap, then we would really have some fire power in the pipeline
Yeah the Sharks have had some great leaders in their time. Pavs captained them to a cup final, Nolan was pretty great but no Captain did more with less than Bob Errey. Let’s slow our roll on this guy being a better leader than they’ve ever had.
Did Shenger mention that he was going to attend the draft lottery?
https://youtube.com/watch?v=AnLq7YS5cQg&pp=ygUWMjAyNCBuaGwgZHJhZnQgbG90dGVyeQ%3D%3D
Not sure links can be posted here. If so, skip ahead to about the 7 minute mark.
I can’t believe it. So awesome.