Will Smith Going to World Championships, How Could That Affect If He Signs With Sharks?

Will Smith is about to get his first pro test…but not with the San Jose Sharks.

Smith, the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 Draft, has been added to Team USA’s World Championships squad.

He joins Boston College linemate Ryan Leonard and potential future San Jose Sharks teammate Luke Kunin on a star-studded roster that also includes Johnny Gaudreau, Brady Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, Zach Werenski, and others.

March 2005-born Smith is currently the youngest player on the team, and the World Championships should be a good test for him.

Many, including San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, believe that Smith, who led the NCAA with 71 points this past season in his freshman campaign, is ready to take the next step and play in the NHL. The BC star would have to forgo his college eligibility to do so.

It appears that Smith – unlike Leonard, who announced that he was going back to Boston College on Apr. 17 – hasn’t decided whether he’s staying in school yet.

Just speculating, but perhaps matching up against some of the best hockey players in the world starting next week will help the top Sharks prospect decide.

Team USA is currently training in Bratislava, where they will skate against Slovakia in a pre-tournament exhibition on May 7. The Americans begin the World Championships on May 10 against Sweden. The WCs run from May 10 to 26 in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia.

Will we learn Smith’s decision some time this month?