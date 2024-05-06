San Jose Sharks
McKenzie’s Top-15 Draft Prospects, ‘Hodgepodge’ After Celebrini
If the San Jose Sharks don’t get the first-overall selection, who will they pick?
The Sharks will know tomorrow if they’re No. 1 – the Draft Lottery is May 7, starting at 3:30 PM PT on ESPN, before the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes’ second-round tilt.
As the worst team in the NHL, San Jose will not drop any lower than No. 3 in the 2024 Draft. According to Tankathon, the Sharks have a 25.5 percent at No. 1, 18.8 at No. 2, and 55.7 at No. 3.
After sure-fire first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, the Draft is full of uncertainty, according to TSN Draft guru Bob McKenzie.
“Celebrini is going No. 1, but the next five or six teams [picking after No. 1] might all get the No. 2 prospect on their [respective] lists. There’s that much varied opinion,” an NHL scout told McKenzie.
The long-time Draft observer has never seen anything like it, writing, “I’ve been doing draft rankings like this one for more than 35 years, and I don’t recall a year where the Top 10 is such a hodgepodge of opinion.”
Regardless, McKenzie was able to pull together a top-15 by talking to 10 NHL scouts.
He also added this interesting note: “This draft may simply have a lot of really good prospects with maybe not that much separating them, which may well put an even greater premium than usual on each club’s individual likes, dislikes, preferences and/or needs — big vs. small; offensive vs. defensive; forward vs. defenceman; skilled vs. physical.”
Here’s McKenzie’s top-15 – read the article to see what the scouts are saying about each prospect!
Remember too, the San Jose Sharks are likely to have a shot at two of these top prospects, if they come out with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ top-10 protected first-rounder, acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade. The Pens have a better than 94 percent chance of picking No. 14.
1) Macklin Celebrini, C
2) Ivan Demidov, RW/C
3) Anton Silayev, D
4) Artyom Levshunov, D
5) Cayden Lindstrom, C
6) Sam Dickinson, D
7) Zayne Parekh, D
8) Zeev Buium, D
9) Konsta Helenius, C
10) Tij Iginla, LW
11) Berkly Catton, C
12) Carter Yakemchuk, D
13) Cole Eiserman, LW
14) Beckett Sennecke, RW
15) Trevor Connelly, LW
Relevant note for the San Jose Sharks, if they don’t win the lottery?
“Demidov,” McKenzie wrote, “had nine scouts place him firmly amongst the top five prospects in the draft; Silayev, Levshunov and Lindstrom each had eight votes in the top five.”
McKenzie’s final Draft rankings, which is the industry standard, will be released about a week before the 2024 Draft begins on Jun. 28 in Las Vegas.
Crazy to think that the Sharks could have the opportunity to take Celebrini and Eiserman. I know they probably would prefer a high end defenseman at 14. But that longstanding connection between Celebrini and Eiserman is tantalizing.
I’ve been thinking the same thing too… if (by divine miracle) the Sharks land Celebrini, and Eiserman is there at 14… I’d be really tempted to snag him assuming Buium and Parekh are off the board at that slot (which is practically guaranteed).
Sheng, on the last podcast you mentioned a draft lottery surprise. Will you be revealing that in an article prior to the lottery tomorrow or is it a we need to watch the lottery to see for ourselves lol? Thanks again as always 👍
My guess is they are sending Jumbo to do it. 1st overall mojo, for luck.
Funny, that also crossed my mind but then I was like Jumbo never won with the Sharks so is that bad juju haha
Yeah that isn’t his fault. DW realized too late that teams win with depth.
That’s brilliant!
Still hope that no matter the lottery outcome they package the 14th and some combo of too small forwards, maybe a 2nd + to move into the top 8 to grab one of the higher end D-men. This org needs a #1 D prospect in the worst way to go along with hopefully Celebrini or Lindstrom. I would avoid the Russian players that are in Russia like the plague.
Why? What Russian players have not come over? The bigger storyline in recent years has been NCAA players leveraging a refusal to sign to force a trade.
Why? Maybe you should check the news. There’s a war and Putin is not letting Russian prospects come over. I can’t even believe this is a question… What, 2 College players out of how many moved on? Pretty easy to see.
This has happened once, and even that player is now playing in the NHL.
(Wouldn’t let me edit)
package the 14th and some combo of older prospects that are too small (Bordeleau, Gushin) or Ferraro, maybe a 2nd + to move into the top 8 to grab one of the higher end D-men.
Gotta move some LDs at the draft too if they hope to remake the D-Core into a minimally competent group next season.
There are also some really good defensemen projected to be available around 33. If the Sharks could get Yakemchuk at 14 and Emery or Elick at 33, I think I’d rather have that pair than sacrifice a pick and prospect to take Parekh, Silayev or Dickinson instead. Buium and Levshunov would be worth the cost, but will probably be gone after pick 5.
Need the 2nd coming of the great Joe Thornton!! Grit an skill hard to come bye!! Mike Grier on the ice not so fun this year this upcoming draft lots of fun!! The best Mike!!
May 7, 2024. The most important day of the rebuild.
But only because it wasn’t last year’s lottery. And depending on how it goes, next year’s could be more important.
But since this is the only time Sharks are likely to have the best odds at 1st overall and the difference between Celebrini and the rest of the field seems quite large, tomorrow is a very huge day.