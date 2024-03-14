Preview/Lines #65: Kostin Asked for Trade, Rutta Injury Update

PITTSBURGH – Klim Kostin wanted out of Detroit.

After signing a two-year, $4 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings this past summer, the 24-year-old winger had trouble cracking the line-up, scoring three goals and four points in 33 games and playing just 8:43 a night.

So he was thrilled to be traded to the San Jose Sharks on Friday, in exchange for Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

“I was kind of like asking for a trade before because I didn’t play much. Wanted to get a new opportunity,” he told San Jose Hockey Now.

Kostin started on the fourth line on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, then moved to the third line and some power play time against the Philadelphia Flyers, netting his first San Jose Sharks point on an assist.

“The coaches have shown me the trust since the first game and I just want to pay it back,” he said.

Kostin is also signed for next year too with a $2 million AAV. So the 2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick should have plenty of opportunities to show his game on a rebuilding San Jose Sharks squad.

This is how the 6-foot-3 winger described his game: “[Take] the puck to the net and score some dirty goals. I believe we have enough skill guys. Just add a little grit to the team.”

So what happened in Detroit? Kostin didn’t want to say much about it, deferring to the coaches there.

“They might be just expecting some other game from me that I never played before? I don’t know,” he said.

But regardless?

“Very happy,” he said, “to get a new opportunity to play hockey.”

San Jose Sharks (16-41-7)

Magnus Chrona will start. Head coach David Quinn says that Devin Cooley will back up tonight and should receive his first NHL start during the upcoming back-to-back. Mackenzie Blackwood reports that he’s progressing well, so we may see him yet on this road trip.

Will Kevin Labanc get back into the line-up tonight? Quinn says there are a couple illnesses on the team. In that case, Labanc is the only likely available player.

Mike Hoffman, out with an upper body injury, was not seen skating this morning. Jan Rutta, out with a lower-body injury, skated for the first time in a week or so today, with a plan to return some time during this road trip.

So Labanc or bust? Here’s how the Sharks lined up on Tuesday, we could see something similar tonight:

#SJSharks lines tonight, Kostin moves up, Smith in for Hoffman: Barabanov-Granlund-Zetterlund

Zadina-Eklund-Kunin

Bordeleau-Sturm-Kostin

Smith-Carpenter-Bailey Ferraro-Burroughs

Thrun-Vlasic

MacDonald-Addison Chrona — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 12, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-27-9)

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins is 4 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.