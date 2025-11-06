BREAKING: Misa Placed on IR, Sharks Recall Ostapchuk

Michael Misa will miss more games because of injury.

Misa was slated to play on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken, but left morning skate with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky followed that up on Thursday, ruling the 2025 No. 2 pick out for Friday’s tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.

“Still getting evaluated,” Warsofsky said. “Probably have a better update tomorrow.”

Afterwards, the Sharks placed Misa on IR, meaning he’s out at least one week. It appears that Misa will not be a line-up option for at least the next three games, Winnipeg, Saturday versus the Florida Panthers, and Tuesday at the Minnesota Wild.

The 18-year-old center has suited up in seven contests for the San Jose Sharks this season, notching a goal and two assists.

Of course, like fellow top prospect Sam Dickinson, Misa’s 10th NHL game looms large. The Sharks will have to decide before then if they’re going to keep him in the NHL or send him back to the OHL, lest they burn a year off his entry-level contract.

In a corresponding move, the San Jose Sharks have recalled center Zack Ostapchuk.

Ostapchuk, 22, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last Trade Deadline in the Fabian Zetterlund trade.

In nine games with the San Jose Barracuda, the 6-foot-4 defensive center has two goals and one assist.

As for other Sharks’ line-up news, it might be a good sign that William Eklund has not been placed on IR yet. Meanwhile, Nick Leddy continues to practice and appears poised to return any game now.