San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Misa Placed on IR, Sharks Recall Ostapchuk
Michael Misa will miss more games because of injury.
Misa was slated to play on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken, but left morning skate with a lower-body injury.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky followed that up on Thursday, ruling the 2025 No. 2 pick out for Friday’s tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.
“Still getting evaluated,” Warsofsky said. “Probably have a better update tomorrow.”
Afterwards, the Sharks placed Misa on IR, meaning he’s out at least one week. It appears that Misa will not be a line-up option for at least the next three games, Winnipeg, Saturday versus the Florida Panthers, and Tuesday at the Minnesota Wild.
The 18-year-old center has suited up in seven contests for the San Jose Sharks this season, notching a goal and two assists.
Of course, like fellow top prospect Sam Dickinson, Misa’s 10th NHL game looms large. The Sharks will have to decide before then if they’re going to keep him in the NHL or send him back to the OHL, lest they burn a year off his entry-level contract.
In a corresponding move, the San Jose Sharks have recalled center Zack Ostapchuk.
Ostapchuk, 22, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last Trade Deadline in the Fabian Zetterlund trade.
In nine games with the San Jose Barracuda, the 6-foot-4 defensive center has two goals and one assist.
As for other Sharks’ line-up news, it might be a good sign that William Eklund has not been placed on IR yet. Meanwhile, Nick Leddy continues to practice and appears poised to return any game now.
Eklund skated today, not sure if he’s an option tomorrow, says Warsofsky
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Misa worried now. Misa no likey.
Hahahaha holy shit man! The jar jar jokes are so corny but it’s impossible for me not to chuckle at them!
Yeah never stop even 15 years from now I will recoil and laugh a lot
“Ex-squeeze me” but that is funny
I am wondering whether the Sharks have cooled off on Misa and feel he is not ready to play in the NHL. This doesn’t diminish his value but places him in a different scenario than the team originally hoped for. He doesn’t seem like a top 6 player at the moment and I’m glad to see Cardwell and Graf get more time. Now Ostapchuk. They need more beef which Misa doesn’t provide and we can see how well they’ve been playing without Misa in the lineup. The team has finally risen to RESPECTFUL, imo.
I forgot about Ostapchuk. I don’t have any expectations for him as a Shark. No disrespect to him as a player, but I think the expectation that he becomes a regular contributor to the team is based on the subconscious comparison to who we traded away for him. Zetterlund was contributing on the scoreboard, and helping tremendously with Eklund’s development. I guess Ostapchuk might help the organization, and in a way help the Sharks, by providing competition on the lower end of the roster and pushing people Graf, Gaudette, and Byfield to outplay him. Honestly, it would be cool if… Read more »
Don’t sleep on Zacko/Upchuk (whichever one u like). Has size, snarl & can skate, just what is needed at 4C. Looked good so far on the Cuda, he’s close to NHL ready so let’s see what he’s got.
Zetts would have been ousted by the young crop of wingers and he was/is a 1 trick pony (shooter), doesn’t have a B game & can’t PK, in a word “Limited”.
That’s fair criticism of Zetterlund, although I thought the good out weighed the bad. Wouldn’t Zetterlund basically be in Skinners role, but also be best buds with Eklund?
Yes but the Sharks wouldn’t have Zetts contract.
Yeah I’m willfully ignorant about contracts, salary cap stuff, and prospects. I’m dis-interested in the financial/corporate nature of the NHL, and I find non-NHL/Olympic hockey hard to follow without just relying on the popular opinion. So that shapes my perception of hockey players. I prefer known quantities like Zetterlund over un-hatched eggs like Ostapchuk. Even as ignorant as I am, it just doesn’t seem logical that the Sharks couldn’t find the money to give Zetterlund that contract, but also have to make moves to reach the cap floor. Anyways, I remember the consensus being that Grier just didn’t see him… Read more »
I wouldn’t use the word ignorant. We all have our weak areas. But cap decisions and a players projected ceiling come into it. I don’t think Zetts is a top 6 player on this team right now. He also would contribute to more goals against with his defensive deficiencies. I don’t think you win a cup with him.
In terms of on ice production, Looks to me like Zetterlund needed Eklund more than Eklund needed Zetterlund.
Glad we have the player who rose to the challenge of losing their best friend regardless of their ice time and line status.
Doesn’t he have like 40 NHL games already? Maybe I’m misremembering.
Had 50+ games in 24-25 between OTT & SJ. There’s playing NHL games and then there’s being ready to truly play NHL games. Last year Zacko was not really ready to play in the NHL but did anyway because both teams had few options.
Sharks have more NHL-ready options this year.
I think UpChuck was dealing with just traded doldrums last season. Not unlike when Zetts got traded and looked like shit. By the next season he was a different player. UpChuck has done the same IMO from what I’ve seen. He was also very good for the Cuda last season in the playoffs. He’s just not a one dimensional goal scorer like Zetts. He’s a physical defensive leaning counterman who’s hard to play against. That’s what he’s looked like to far with the Cuda. Dude moves well for his size too. He was playing early no different than guys like… Read more »
And there is Cole McKinney as well.
Couple problems with your argument, Ostapchuk isn’t going to threaten players like Graf who has established himself as a great utility option and PK specialist, or Gaudette who has been a great addition to the bottom six with some scoring touch, and Byfield plays for the Kings, different organization bud. Ostapchuk could however be a useful improvement by providing grit, physicality, and energy over a player like Goodrow who provides “veteran leadership” but throws up 0’s across the stat sheet every game.
Oh shit, good catch! Byfield is with the Kings, and I was trying to say Filip Bystedt. That wasn’t even auto correct, I just had the wrong name pop up in my brain.
Also, I think the examples you provided speak to what I’m saying. The b game and extra dimension to their game is what elevates them over the other bottom 6 hopefuls
You don’t know he won’t take ice time from Graf. Too early to tell. UpChuck is a center too so not a great comparison.
Zetterlund has been quite bad this year though, playing on the 4th line in OTT. I’m bummed about taking away Eklunds buddy, but Eky himself has been playing much better with his current linemates
I liked what I saw from him in camp.practices, he looked like he was going at it, and I think that he can have success playing that way
Zetterlund has 1 goal, 2 assists this season. Seems like Grier was right in being reluctant to pay him.
With salary cap and contracts. You can’t just look at this year. You need to look multiple years down the road. A contract that looks good today may stop you from re-signing somebody you really need or add some great free agent two or three years down the road.
Having said that, Ostapchuk’s value is mostly speculative now. It’s not even clear he is a real NHL level player.
From what I’ve seen I believe he is. Good defensively, big and skates well and can play a tough game. He may only be a 4th line center but he has the tools to be a contenders 4th line center as his floor IMO. Grier thinks there is a 3rd line center in there which I’m not seeing yet, but he’s a hard dude to bet against.
I’m more skeptical, but would be very happy to be proven wrong.
Question regarding Misa’s move to IR. I know the injury happened yesterday, but he hasn’t played since Saturday. Is it a move retroactive to the last time he played or based on when he got injured? Could he theoretically play on Saturday?
I believe it’s retroactive to time of injury / missed game, aka the Seattle game. The clock definitely doesn’t go all the way back to a game that was played and finished healthy.
It might’ve been finished healthy, but he didn’t play the final 7:43 of that game. If they wanted to I could see them arguing that he left the game due to the injury. Regardless, I wasn’t counting that day as a day, but instead setting it as day 0 and going 7 days from there. At the end of the day him missing a bit more time helps sort out the contract situation, and potentially allows him to get a conditioning stint in the AHL, so I’m guessing they’re not rushing to get him back out there.
Well, that kicks that can down the road a little. Hope he is Ok.
Goal differential is down to -6. I think it’s been many seasons since it was this low this many games in.
Interesting and unfortunate with Misa.
But it does put Joseph’s thought (prior thread) about a conditioning stint with the ‘Cuda into play.
On Ostapchuk, he is 22. Way too early to write him off. The role he is nominally targeted for — its a big man’s game — and that’ll take a bit longer. Ryan Reaves didn’t even make it to the NHL until age 24. Ryane Clowe made a cameo at 23, his rookie year came at age 24.
Ostapchuk’s time should be not too far down the road. But its probably a bit early.
Really hope they don’t play Leddy when he gets healthy. Dickinson looks more comfortable every game and the teams been on a roll with the 7 current healthy guys they’ve played recently. I get he’s a veteran but we got him off waivers for a reason and don’t really see what he’d add at this point.
is it accidental on purpose, so now he can get 3 games as conditional stint in AHL
Hope Misa isn’t badly hurt!?
Is any of this related to stretching out his 10 game “audition” so to speak or am I reading too much into it!?
In unshocking news, from 32 thoughts
10.Buffalo’s goalies …. They are trying to find a new home for Alexandar Georgiev.
“Return to sender”
Given the call up of Zacko, I looked into Fabian zetterlund and how he is doing. Not good. He’s playing a lot of 4 line. And getting paid $4m to do it. In 14 games this year he has 1 goal and 2 assists. I think Grier was smart to get us off the payroll zetts would require. We can do better.
