Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Did Everything…Right?

SEATTLE — The San Jose Sharks did everything…right?

How often has that been the case in recent years?

In a 6-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, the Sharks’ offense was humming, with goals from six different players, including Macklin Celebrini, who’s now tied for the most points in the NHL with Connor McDavid.

The power play got off a recent schneid, with the unfairly-maligned John Klingberg potting a goal.

A penalty kill that’s struggled most of the season killed 6-of-6 Kraken power plays, and even got a short-handed goal, from Ty Dellandrea.

And Yaroslav Askarov was especially strong when the game was still in the balance in the first period, stopping 28-of-29 shots overall.

The Sharks, 5-2-1 in their last eight after an 0-4-2 start, have actually played consistently decent hockey for most of the year, but this might be the first game where it’s all come together.

Are the San Jose Sharks…good?

They’ve only been soundly outplayed in, my estimation, three games this year, three in a row right after the season opener.

With better goaltending, you can make an argument that they could be 8-5-1 on the season, if you give them the close losses to the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings.

At the very least, it’s starting to look like the Sharks aren’t bad, which is a far cry from recent years.

Chicken or egg, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky thinks the team has grown mentally, as well.

“Mis goes down. We play 11-7 unexpected,” Warsofsky said, of Michael Misa’s last-minute absence. “But we just kept going, and we just kept playing. It is what it is. I think the mindset of our team has really grown here lately, and that’s been the biggest positive.”

Better on the ice, better in the head, led by one of the best players in the NHL so far this season, the Sharks appear to be leaving that losing mentality behind.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, on being the fastest teenager to 20 points since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07:

It’s pretty cool.

Celebrini, on John Klingberg’s goal:

It’s what he does best. He sifts those pucks through. That was a bomb from the top. He does a great job up there.

Celebrini, on how Askarov held down the fort for #SJSharks in the first period: "Like I said last game, if Asky keeps playing like that, we can win some games. He played like that again, and we won. He was unbelievable." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025

Ty Dellandrea

Dellandrea, on playing with renewed confidence this year:

Just working in the summer, I wasn’t happy with how last year was, so I wanted to work on that, my game on the ice and off the ice.

Dellandrea, on if he’s pleased with his season so far:

The biggest thing is not getting too high or not getting too low. It’s a long year. It’s a busy year, a lot of ups and downs individually, as a team. That’s what I’m trying to focus on, just stay even-keel.

I didn’t really answer your question, but yeah, team’s going good. I feel like I’m being responsible and playing my role, doing a job.

Dellandrea smiled when asked about getting on the power play at the end of the game: "I don't know when the last time that was." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025

John Klingberg

Klingberg, on shooting more on the power play:

I’m a player that coaches have always told me to shoot the puck more.

Big part of my game too, though, I think is finding sticks and opportunities around the net. But over the last few years, I think I’ve been shooting more on the power play, and I think you create a lot from that.

Today, obviously, good puck movement and me stepping into one-timers is probably something that we could work on a little bit more. I think that was my second one-timer in the power play this year.

That should be an option, but you just want to let Smitty and Mack also play their game and do what they’re really good at finding each other, so just try to feed those guys as well.

Klingberg, on Celebrini:

He’s the engine on the team. He drives the team on the ice. I feel like he’s really driving the team in the locker room as well.

Klingberg quipped about Dickinson, “He almost looks like he's older than me.” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Celebrini:

What he does, the way he competes. Yes, he gets on the scoresheet, but it’s the other things to me that are so impressive. The way he competes on faceoffs, the way he competes defensively, the way he tracks, the way he’s a 200-foot center is absolutely remarkable. He’s a great human being. He’s a leader. We’re so lucky and fortunate to have him.

He drags guys into the fight. Great teams have those guys.

He’s a natural leader. When he can speak up, he’s played a lot of hockey in a short period of time, but he knows what it looks like and what it should look like. He’s a winner. He wants to win. He’s competitive. He wants his guys to get going. He’s got no fear in him. I think guys see that.

Warsofsky showing some sass, when asked about John Klingberg's shot: "Is everyone okay [with his shot]? Is everyone okay? Thank you." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025

Warsofsky, on Dellandrea:

Since training camp, he’s really came in and been on a mission to not only be in our line-up but find a role for himself. And he’s done a really good job on our penalty kill, faceoffs, we’ve moved him to the wing, we can move him to the center, we can move him up, we can put him on the fourth line. He can play all sorts of positions, and he’s really bought into that.