Demers & Boyle Team Up Again: Talking Dickinson, Klingberg, Sharks’ Improved Blueline

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice rink rat Zubair Jeewanjee are joined by another Sharks legend!

Jason Demers, now with NHL Network, talks about the Sharks’ off-season additions on the blueline, Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, and Nick Leddy. He also shares his thoughts on prospects Sam Dickinson and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Demers also shares how Boyle impacted him, when both patrolled the San Jose Sharks’ blueline. He also talks about the importance of sports psychology and mental health.

We also discuss Michael Misa’s next step, Macklin Celebrini’s stunning evolution, and the underrated Alex Wennberg.

(00:00:00) – Intro & Sponsor: Bring Hockey Back

(00:03:00) – Michael Misa Debate: Keep or Send Back?

(00:08:50) – Comparing Misa to Will Smith & Sam Dickinson

(00:10:45) – Keegan’s Case for Keeping Misa

(00:13:30) – Zubair on Development & IQ

(00:14:00) – Celebrini’s Emergence: “It’s His Room Now”

(00:18:00) – Alex Wennberg’s Underrated Two-Way Impact

(00:20:30) – Role Players & Emerging Forwards

(00:23:40) – Jason Demers & Dan Boyle Join

(00:25:00) – Sharks’ Turnaround: 5-2-1 Run Explained

(00:27:00) – JD Demers on System Shift

(00:28:30) – San Jose Sharks’ Defense Deep Dive

(00:31:00) – Fans Roast John Klingberg (and Why They’re Wrong)

(00:33:00) – Dan Boyle on Power Play Dynamics

(00:39:00) – Why the Aggressive 2-1-2 Style Fits Sharks’ DNA

(00:43:00) – Defense Pairings: Leddy, Mukhamadullin, Dickinson, Orlov

(00:45:30) – Askarov’s Growth in Net

(00:47:30) – Demers & Boyle on Goalie Oversliding

(00:57:00) – Locker Room Camaraderie: Sticks, Sharpening & Stories

(01:02:00) – Mentorship & Mental Health in the NHL

(01:12:00) – JD’s Journey to Game #700

(01:26:00) – Dan Boyle’s Perspective: Support Systems Matter

(01:34:00) – Life After Hockey & JD’s New Mental Health App

(01:43:00) – Breathwork, Flow State & Mind-Body Tools for Athletes

(01:49:00) – Final Reflections: Anxiety, Growth & Gratitude

(01:55:42) – Rapidfire Blueline Takes: Liljegren, Ferraro PK Value, Mukhamadullin/Vlasic Comps

(01:57:02) – “Moose” Breakout Pass Debate, Point Pace, and Quality-of-Opponent Context

(01:59:00) – Demers Leaves

(02:00:05) – Candid Mental Health Story and Why It Matters

(02:01:19) – Are We… Confident? Cautious Optimism After a Strong Run

(02:02:26) – Next Big Test: Winnipeg Preview (Size, Depth, Elite Goaltending)

(02:04:59) – Confidence Compounds: Swagger, Vocal Leadership, PK Sturdiness

(02:07:11) – New Identity: Initiating Physicality vs. Merely Responding

(02:09:14) – PK Turnaround and Individual Stick-Detail Shoutouts

(02:09:46) – Roster Crunch Coming for San Jose Sharks’ D, What Happens?

(02:11:36) – Keep Misa Up? Shot Volume, Finishing Will Follow

(02:12:41) – Prospect Watch: Albert Smiths, 17-Year-Old LHD in Liiga

(02:15:59) – 2026 Class Vibe: Defense-Heavy, Many Righties, Strong Top-10 Draft

(02:16:10) – Sharks Prospect: Eric Pohlkamp (DU) Profile — Rush Offense & Cannon Shot

(02:18:25) – Pohlkamp’s Ceiling: PP1 vs. Depth Value

(02:23:58) – NCAA Is Stacked: Why That Matters for Evaluation

(02:25:22) – Trade Market Hopes for an Offensive RHD

(02:27:21) – Late Bloomers & Overagers: NHL’s Hidden Goldmine

(02:30:55) – Wrap and Sign-Off: Long Episode, Worth It

