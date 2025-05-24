Trade Up or Down? What Can Sharks Get for No. 2 Pick? (+)

The No. 1 pick has been traded before, but not for a long time. Same goes for the No. 2 selection.

So chances are, the San Jose Sharks are going to make the second-overall pick of the 2025 Draft.

But what might it cost the Sharks to acquire the No. 1 selection from the New York Islanders? And what could they get if they trade down from No. 2?

It’s actually been over two decades since either the first-overall or second was dealt post-Draft Lottery.

Here’s the full history: