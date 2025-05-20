‘Mr. Crosby’ Corrects Celebrini, Sharks’ Rookie Scores Gorgeous Goal To Sink Sweden

If you weren’t sure, after watching Macklin Celebrini’s Calder-worthy season for the San Jose Sharks, that he was on the way to becoming a genuine superstar?

The 18-year-old is now keeping up with the best of the best in the world like Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, his teammates on Team Canada at the World Championships.

2005 No. 1 pick Crosby connected with 2024 No. 1 pick Celebrini for a gorgeous game-winner on Tuesday night, in Canada’s preliminary round-closing 5-3 victory over Sweden.

Celebrini completed the preliminary round of the World Championships with three goals and three assists in seven games, averaging about 14 minutes a night. Those six points are good for sixth on Canada, behind MacKinnon, Crosby, Travis Konecny, Bo Horvat, and Brandon Montour.

Speaking of Crosby, the relationship between Celebrini and his idol Crosby has been the talk of tournament, as we’re seeing perhaps a passing of the torch, from one generational star to hopefully another.

From funny Celebrini-Crosby duo interviews to Celebrini sticking up for Crosby, here’s the latest gem.

When they arrived at #MensWorlds, Celebrini called Sid “Mr. Crosby,” and Sid wanted no part of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZS4BJJldr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 20, 2025

2015 No. 1 pick Connor McDavid did the same thing a long time ago.

he’s not the first overall pick to call sid “mr. crosby” :’) it’s crazy how there’s ten years between connor and macklin yet some things remain the same https://t.co/8CAvFCTlTq pic.twitter.com/FxrH49IWek — x – nybu • STU SHUTOUT!!!! (@mcdrat_) May 20, 2025

Macklin Celebrini has talked openly about how much he looked up to Crosby as a kid, citing an innocent puck battle victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar as his favorite moment in their first game against each other in November.

“Just being around those kinds of players and people every day, you can’t do anything but learn from them and get better,” Celebrini told Aaron Vickers of NHL.com. “I mean, it’s cool building that relationship with them. I think it’s everything. Just being around them. Playing with them. Going to dinner with them. Everything. For most of them, they’re players that I looked up to when I was younger and guys that I watched and try to learn from on the TV.”

6-0-1 Canada is set for the elimination stage of the Worlds, beginning with a Thursday quarterfinals match-up at host country Denmark at 11:20 AM PT. This follows Switzerland-Austria from Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning at 7:20 AM.

Co-host country Sweden and San Jose Sharks forward Alex Wennberg are taking on Czechia on Thursday from Avicii Arena in Stockholm at 11:20 AM.

This follows USA-Finland at 7:20 AM. Of course, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky and forward Will Smith represent USA.

These quarterfinal matches will determine Saturday’s semifinals. Could we see Celebrini vs. Smith finally?

The World Championships gold medal game will be on Sunday.