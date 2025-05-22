No Celebrini Vs. Smith at World Championships, Warsofsky on Verge of History

So Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith won’t be meeting up at the World Championships, after all.

While the Worlds, of course, is bigger than just that, for San Jose Sharks fans, that might be the headline story.

This twist also came in a most shocking fashion with Celebrini and perennial tournament favorite Canada getting stunned by host country Denmark in a 2-1 quarterfinals loss at Herning. Down 1-0 with three minutes to go, the Danes scored two goals in 1:28 to knock out the hockey superpower.

Ex-San Jose Sharks forwards Alexander True and Joachim Blichfeld are familiar faces on Denmark.

In other quarterfinal matchups, Team USA head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Smith did their jobs, topping Finland 5-2 in co-host country Sweden. Smith had an assist.

Alex Wennberg and Sweden also advanced in Stockholm, beating Czechia 5-2.

The semifinals are set for Saturday at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden-USA at 5:20 AM PT and Switzerland-Denmark at 9:20 AM PT. That’s followed by the gold medal and consolation games on Sunday.

As for Celebrini and Smith, it doesn’t appear as if the good friends ever met up during their Euro trip. Canada was in Group A in Stockholm and USA was in Group B in Herning. Both traveled in opposite directions for their quarterfinals.

For Celebrini, it was still a tourney to remember, viral moment after moment with idol Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon pumping his tires for the 2026 Olympics. Macklin Celebrini finished with three goals and three assists in eight games, including a highlight-reel dagger against Sweden in the preliminary round.

OOH MYYY GOOOD! #Celebrini looked miserable after the game🥺. So sorry to prolong your suffering after a season with much losing, but this is Danish hockey history & biggest result ever🇩🇰🏆. Perhaps a mention in your podcast @MyFryHole @halfwall_hockey @Sheng_Peng @TEALTOWNUSA?🙏 pic.twitter.com/nWHAp5S2Ze — Thomas Fischer-Dinesen (@FischerSport) May 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Smith has been quietly productive, contributing six assists in eight games, averaging 13:34 a night.

Warsofsky has a chance to make history: USA’s last gold medal at a standalone World Championships was in 1933.

In the past, the Olympics also counted as the World Championships, so US Olympic gold in 1960 was also a Worlds gold.

Either way, that’s a long time for the red, white, and blue.

Wennberg has been a key player for Sweden, their third-most used forward at 17:47 a night. He has a goal and two assists in eight games.

Of anybody on the San Jose Sharks, this tournament probably means the most to him.

“I grew up 20 minutes away from where the rink is, so it’s really, really special,” Alex Wennberg said last month. “And not only that, to have friends, family and grandparents all come and watch the games as well. It just gives a little bit extra to it. So really excited about that.”