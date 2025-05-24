Warsofsky Leads USA to Historic Gold Medal Game

Ryan Warsofsky has made history.

The San Jose Sharks head coach had led Team USA to the World Championships gold medal game, after the Americans ousted host country Sweden 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

USA will take on Switzerland for the gold medal at Avicii Arena on Sunday at 11:20 AM PT.

This could be USA’s first stand-alone World Championships gold since 1933. From 1924 to 1968, Olympic gold medals also doubled as World Championships gold, so USA did score double hockey gold in 1960.

And it will still be an achievement if the Americans lose: The red, white, and blue last won a stand-alone silver at the Worlds in 1950.

Warsofsky is joined on USA by San Jose Sharks’ rookie sensation Will Smith, who contributed an assist in the semifinals rout. The 2023 No. 4 pick has had a solid tourney, with seven assists in nine contests, averaging 13:32 a game.

Sharks goaltending coach Thomas Speer and video coach Nick Gialdini are also part of the American staff.

Switzerland features ex-San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier. It will be their first-ever Worlds gold if they win.

As for the bronze medal game, Sweden will take on co-host country Denmark at Avicii Arena at 6:20 AM PT on Sunday.

San Jose Sharks center Alex Wennberg represents the Three Crowns, while ex-Sharks Alexander True and Joachim Blichfeld skate for the Danes.