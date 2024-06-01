SOURCE: Sharks Will Not Sign Goalie Prospect

According to a source, the San Jose Sharks will not be signing Mason Beaupit to an entry-level contract.

The Sharks have until Jun. 1 at 2 PM PT to sign the goalie or lose exclusive signing rights.

It’s no surprise: Beaupit has struggled since the San Jose Sharks picked him in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.

Selected from the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs with the 108th pick in 2022 Draft, Beaupit asked for a trade out of Spokane after a 0-8-0 start in the 2022-23 season, getting dealt to the Winnipeg Ice. A starter for scuffling Spokane, he became a back-up for dominant Winnipeg, taking a backseat during the Ice’s run to the WHL Final.

This past season, Beaupit played for the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen, registering a 9-14-4 record with a .904.

The 6-foot-5 netminder is just 20, but he will likely have to find a different path to the NHL than through the San Jose Sharks. He will re-enter the 2024 Draft.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will probably be looking to add to their goaltending pipeline in the 2024 Draft.

The Sharks don’t have any under-23 goaltenders signed or on their reserve list: Magnus Chrona is 23, Georgi Romanov is 24, and pending UFA Eetu Makiniemi is 25.

Beaupit is the last goalie that the San Jose Sharks drafted. They didn’t pick any goalies in the 2023 Draft.