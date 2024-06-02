Connect with us

Scouts Share 4 Defensemen Sharks Should Consider at No. 14 (+)

Published

13 hours ago

on

Credit: Calgary Hitmen

It’s clear that the San Jose Sharks need to add high-end defensemen to their system.

After using the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on center Macklin Celebrini, could the Sharks use their No. 14 pick to move up for a shot at this Draft’s consensus top-six defensemen, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Artyom Levshunov, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, or Carter Yakemchuk?

Or will staying at No. 14 still yield the San Jose Sharks a top defenseman?

I spoke with three NHL scouts about four defensemen who the Sharks should consider at No. 14, Yakemchuk, Adam Jiricek, Stian Solberg, and EJ Emery.

I’ll share their thoughts about forwards that the San Jose Sharks should consider at No. 14 later.

