San Jose Sharks
Vlasic Not Happy With Buyout: ‘I thought I’d come back’
Marc-Edouard Vlasic did not expect to be bought out this summer.
“They told me that I played well, especially defensively, and that they liked that I was a mentor to the young guys,” the long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman said of his April exit interview. Vlasic spoke in French on Thursday at the Sun Life Pro Am at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, comments translated by The Mercury News.
Les Sharks de San Jose ont laissé croire à Marc-Édouard Vlasic qu'il serait de retour l'an prochain, avant de le racheter au début de l'été 😬 pic.twitter.com/Fyef7tSTRV
— RDS (@RDSca) August 15, 2025
“They told me they wanted me to do that next year, so when I left, I thought I’d come back,” Vlasic added.
On Jun. 26, Mike Grier decided to buy out the all-time leader in blocked shots, since the NHL began recording the stat in 2005-06. Vlasic had one year remaining on an eight-year, $56-million contract.
The Sharks did not make the move to clear cap space, but instead to make room on a crowded blue line that added Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, and Nick Leddy this summer. They’re also integrating young defenders Sam Dickinson and Shakir Mukhamadullin into the line-up. As part of the buyout, the Sharks save just $2.3 million this season and incur a $1.17-million cap penalty in 2026-27.
“I think he understood where we are at as an organization, and the decisions that we have to make as far as roster construction,” the San Jose Sharks GM said of Vlasic’s reaction to the buyout in July. “So, he handled it really well, very professional. It’s not something I’m surprised by. He’s a class act.”
Vlasic’s game has slipped in recent years, the prelude to the buyout, but he was once an elite defensive defenseman on a perennial playoff contender. The 2005 second-round pick still wants to play, but as it stands, he’s second on the Sharks in games played, sixth in assists, and eighth in points.
“I still have a residence in San Jose,” the 38-year-old free agent said. “It would have been honest of them to tell me right after the season…Now, I have a lot of things to think about.”
Perhaps he will gain some self-awareness when the season starts and he’s nowhere.
Doubt it. He’s completely clueless.
Not a good look for pickles. Did he think all those healthy scratches were an effort to rest him for a 2026 playoff run? He’s always been a bit strange but this lack of insight is surprising. He was eligible for free agency on July 1… and remains eligible.
What a stretch for sympathy. His game fell off a cliff 4 years ago. Orlov is a massive, massive upgrade.
Totally don’t get the downvotes for your comment. Seems true to me…?
Some fans can’t let go of the past. He was totally useless. Clearly no one will even sign him for league minimum.
The only people downvoting are Vlasic’s family members. Vlasic has been terrible for years now. His effort to retrieve pucks in the corners was sorely lacking these last few years.
I think it’s pretty clear that Dickinson’s OHL playoff/Memorial Cup run forced management to rethink its personnel on defense. Seems harsh to imply the team was dishonest, they may well have expected Pickles back when the season ended and things simply changed. I understand being upset, especially if he’s been stewing about it once he had some distance from the shock. But it seems a little out of touch to be totally surprised.
I dunno, I think they had a plan to replace him with our without Dickinson.
If you are watching from the press box, as one of the worst Defenses in The league is on the Ice, and you can’t get consistent ice time then you might be on the bubble. Yes they are going to blow some sunshine up your ass, to make you feel useful and not start any drama. You even acknowledged your game slipped and promised to have a better year. The healthy scratches were a clue you were on thin ice. Grier saying he needed to address the D after the season was another clue. Sad to see you go, but… Read more »
Just go count your money cabron
No doubt. He’s essentially been paid retroactively for his years of being a great defender. Take your money and quit crying.
wait, are MEV and his girlfriend here downvoting comments? I mean who else could it be…? I guess parents?🤣
I really wish someone would buy me out.
I seriously don’t understand all of the negative commentary. The dude was mad that the message was basically, you’ll be back to do what you did this year (sit, start, sit, start etc.) to we’re buying you out. That’s the gist of what he said. He knows he’s done playing but thought, based on messaging, that he had one year left. He was asked a question and gave an honest answer. Now, all the comments are basically like he’s washed (duh); go count your money (duh); and he’s clueless? Like, what? We all get why they bought him out, and… Read more »
This is all fair, but I do feel like the Sharks went out of their way to give Pickles the most graceful exit they possibly could under the circumstances, and it’s gotta sting a bit for a the player to then publicly paint the organization as dishonest. I like Pickles and he was a great Shark, but this is just kind of a whiney move from a guy who will never have to work another day in his life thanks to the money he made in San Jose.
He probably asked when his jersey retirement ceremony was going to happen and Grier chuckled… ;P
I could see Vlasic getting his number retired for sure. Pavs and Vlasic are my guesses for the other 2 from the 20 year run. No Cups, but there are 96 other numbers to choose from, I would support both of those jerseys in the rafters.
Sucks that he’s salty about it. Time should heal this wound though
Are you being sarcastic? There’s no fuckin way on earth Vlasic gets his number retired.
If 11 isn’t in the rafters I don’t see how 44 could ever be
11 is my favorite Shark but his number definitely shouldn’t be retired. For me that means no one else except maybe Burns has done enough. Can’t just hand these out like Halloween candy.
Burns should probably go up too
Honestly I think Vlasic was a better player than Nolan. Loved Nolan, but I would rather both be up than neither
Man…it’s really easy to dislike this dude.
He’s the grumpy grandpa.
I’m gonna let this one slide. He’ll get over it
His game went off and he was overpaid. Not his fault about age and bad management (in hindsight) decisions.