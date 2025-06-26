San Jose Sharks
Sharks Will Buy Out Vlasic
The Marc-Edouard Vlasic era in San Jose is over.
The San Jose Sharks waived Vlasic today, for the purposes of a buyout. If no other team claims Vlasic, he will become a free agent tomorrow.
The 38-year-old defenseman had one season left on an eight-year, $56 million contract, signed in Jul. 2017.
Split over two years, because of the buyout, Vlasic’s AAV is now $4.67 million in 2025-26 and $1.17 million in 2026-27. The cap savings in 2025-26 is just $2.33 million.
Per Puckpedia, the Sharks have over $40 million of cap space, even before the buyout. On the surface, it doesn’t appear that they really need to clear cap space, they already have plenty of it for anything that they might have planned in free agency.
“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”
A 2005 second-round pick, Vlasic’s San Jose Sharks career ends as the team record-holder in most games played by a defenseman (1,323). That’s the second-most Sharks games played, behind only Patrick Marleau (1,607).
“With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level,” Grier said. “He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players.”
Vlasic also won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup.
He was just named to the San Jose Sharks’ Quarter Century First Team this past season, along with Marleau, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns, and Evgeni Nabokov.
“We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best,” Grier said.
My eyes are still popped out of my head. I mean it’s nice to free up the roster slot, but it’s still a shocking move, and requires a correspondingly shocking signing or trade to justify doing this to a guy who’s given as much as Vlasic has to the org. I’m well aware that hockey’s a business, I’m not saying this out of sentimentality: there’s a real risk of a perceived insult in a buyout, which matters when you’re trying to sell yourself as a destination to players. Hopefully Vlasic comes out with a “Thanks to the org for my… Read more »
Maybe vlasic wanted this? He loses very little money. Its possible he believes now he can sign somewhere for the minimum to chase a cup as a 7th dman.
Yep, I hope that’s the case, I hope he wanted out and this was the team accommodating.
Agreed. A statement is a small thing, but it does stand out to me how effusive Mike was in his praise for Vlasic, and that he called out their personal connection as well. It mirrored the language he used when Couture retired, and it’s not a treatment every departed player has gotten. Many have gotten a fairly curt, boilerplate statement of thanks.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a mutual agreement between MEV and GMMG. Mike has treated every single SJ vet respectfully and accommodated their requests to be moved if they wanted to move on. If MEV didn’t want this, it’s likely we wouldn’t be reading about this today?
It’s possible. I’m not sure there will be much demand for him, but he can maybe sign a PTO somewhere. Certainly, I don’t think this does a whole lot for the Sharks. The cap hit is a mixed bag. Sharks save a little this coming year but then will carry a small hit the year after. I guess you have the roster spot.
I think most fans know that it’s time. Vlasic has a nagging back injury and could barely play last year. You can pay him his full contract to sit in the press box or you can pay a portion of it to sit at home (highly unlikely a team signs him)
He’s relic of the past and a shadow of his former self. It’s time to move on.
I agree with the situation AND the organizational need, I hope that the move was managed in a way that maintains rather than sours the org’s reputation as they try to get new guys to buy in
There will come a day when someone says THIS about you!
“He’s relic of the past and a shadow of his former self. It’s time to move on.”
Practice mindfulness & show MEV a little respect.
Peace out.
I don’t think it will come as a shock to Pickles. Last shift of game 82 he’d been on the ice for a while. There was a whistle, he skated over toward the bench, and Warsofsky kept him on. I don’t think either person in that scenario knew for certain that Vlasic wouldn’t be returning, but they both had to know it was a distinct possibility. But then the org put out post-season interview videos with Vlasic featured prominently, talking about the team’s future and how excited he was for the following season. I started to think maybe a buyout… Read more »
I would guarantee that Mike called him and had a long appreciative and respectful talk with him before hand.
I think there’s a bigger risk from keeping MEV and blocking other players. Ferraro and Mukhamadullin are the top two LHD. Hopefully they sign someone better to play first pair.. Thrun, Schuldt, Cagnoni, and Dickinson are fighting for spots – on the worst defense in the league – and they’re all being told they have to earn it. I can’t imagine all four of those guys aren’t dying to make the team. We just heard Poturalski and Kovalenko complain – not without merit – about last season. Does it really help anyone to make MEV condition all summer and get… Read more »
Kovalenko got more than a fair shot. Screw him.
I don’t really get the move. I don’t think they save any real money with this buyout and some wild things would have to happen to make the $2.33 million of cap space matter. If it were about the roster spot couldn’t they just list him as a non-roster player? I guess it could be a “favor” to him to give him a shot at being a good 7-8 defenseman on some other team.
The Sharks had six NHL defensemen signed, Thompson as an RFA and Dickinson on his way. They also desperately need to make that group better. The only way to do it is to subtract, and this is the easiest way to do that. Plus, the Sharks are now spending nearly $5M on a non-rostered player, which will ultimately help them get to the cap once they’re at the 23-man limit.
Another thing to consider is that this buyout, the Jones buyout and Karlsson’s retention will all come off the books on the same day that Celebrini and Smith’s ELCs expire. This is a very clean transaction from a cap perspective.
I think this is the best explanation. Now paying $5 for nothing so don’t have to add as much to get to the floor. Actually means that the team may not be as improved as much as some of us hope.
Just to check the math though, with Vlasic, they were at $8M, without him, $4.67M. Yeah, they need another player now, but this doesn’t help them get closer to the floor, rather it’s the opposite.
They have to add more overall, but they don’t have to spend as many dollars per rostered player to get to the floor. So in a sense, it does help them get closer to the floor because they’ll still have to roster 23 players.
Not once they sign someone to replace him. Say they sign a $5mil d-man to take his spot, that’s actually $10mil spent for that spot for the next season and $6.2mil the season after.
Yes and no. They didn’t have to make Pickles a roster player, his cap still would have counted even if he didn’t make the roster. If they aren’t planning on being tight to the cap the only way this makes sense without using the cap space is if Vlasic wants to play next season and they gave him a path with a buy-out. They could have sat him all season as a non-roster player and the $5 million defenseman would have been $12 million this season.
That would have been a rough move to pull on a veteran like Vlasic, though. This way he still has a chance to play next year if he wants to, and he gets paid.
Exactly
Like Joseph said, if Vlasic got left out there at the end of the last game last year for his last look, then I would think he’d recognize that for what it was, or very possibly knew it very explicitly from prior conversations. So I doubt he’s been blindsided here. Although the announcement also just wishes him well and doesn’t come with an announcement that he’s gonna be a special advisor or something like that. It doesn’t mean anything, a lot of guys maybe take some time to chill before figuring out how they want to be involved after their… Read more »
We love you Vlasic!
I don’t necessarily know what the end game would be, but it’s been reported by a few sources that “everyone is waiting” to see what the Sharks are going to do at number two. In essence, this means the Sharks have stunted any potential movement at the top of the draft order. They have everyone directly behind them — Chicago included — thinking that their guy might fall to them without trading up. Keeping the draft order stable makes the outcome more predictable for the Sharks, who hold the lever pick in this year’s order. That, it turn, should theoretically… Read more »
Actually, for me, your statement here is the first actually plausible explanation for why the Sharks themselves might be sending mixed signals intentionally. Freezing up the rest of the machine and not letting anyone make moves while they wait on the Sharks keeps things in place where Grier is the only one who knows the actual first move. He stays a step ahead and that has value. I couldn’t understand why Grier would want to get on my nerves like this otherwise, but he was doing a great job with the Frondell nonsense, and I have more faith in Grier… Read more »
Haltunen is a long shot to make the NHL. Frondell is much closer to a sure thing. Just throwing that out there.
I’ve heard this idea about taking on price’s contract to move up a few other times. Would be awesome, but can’t they just put him on LTIR, or am I missing something?
This article explains why it’s problematic for Montreal. It’s not just free cap space, there are complications
https://puckpedia.com/salary-cap/LTIR
I think the team has to have a player go to arbitration to use the 2nd buyout window. Not all teams get access to it automatically.
Great analysis, dude. Fantastic.
Did not see this coming. I would have thought the Sharks were content with just riding out that final year of his contract. I guess they are cooking something up prior to tomorrow’s draft… I’m taking a moment now to reflect on the previous core (who are now officially all gone) of Thornton (HOF), Marleau (development coach), Pavs (retired), Nabby (coach), Vlasic (bought out). So many years of excellence and also annual heartbreak. I grew up with this group. I really wanted this group to get that one Cup but it was never meant to be. I’m ready for the… Read more »
good deal of movement happening today
Vlasic buyout
Frederick Gaudreau to Seattle from the Wild
Peterka to Utah
Tarasov (back-up goalie for CBJ, had to look him up) to Florida
The cap going up so quickly is going to push a lot of teams into unexpected places.
Vlasic, fwiw, was part of my most, ummm, humbling, articles. Hindsight being what it is.
https://thehockeywriters.com/san-jose-sharks-upcoming-cornerstone-contracts/
MEV is one of the all time great Sharks. In his day the best defensive defense-man in the league. And, we all know he’s been way past his best for a while. This looks like a “long term planning” move to me. Thank you Pickles, for being a great Shark and congratulations for such a great career. Happy trails…
Well said.
tend to agree the Pickles buyout is a numbers game. GMMG wants that roster slot/ice time to go to someone else.
Could be Dickinson, could be Cagnoni, could be Thrun, Could be a FA or player via trade.
In JD’s roster for next season (not that it held up for long), he had 8 d-men and 13 forwards. If GMMG saw the same, maybe that made the case for the buyout. And SJS can go the more normal 14/7 route
Love the guy but seriously doubt it Cags. Not next season anyway.
I lean towards it being a management decision. I hope Pickles the best and think he’s most likely the best shutdown defenseman that ever wore a Sharks uniform.
GMMG has yet to make a move like this unless there’s another one coming.
I believe this is freeing up a roster spot for either Dickinson or a soon to be acquired defenseman.
Just a guess.
Pickles, it was satisfying watching your defensive dominance for many years. Not much in terms of recognition but us fans who knew, appreciated your time here.
Thank you.