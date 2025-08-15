Klingberg Dossier: What Sharks Hope To Get From Reclamation Project? (+)

What should the San Jose Sharks expect from John Klingberg next year?

There may not be a player on the roster with a wider range of realistic outcomes.

On one hand, because of hip issues, Klingberg has played just 25 regular season games over the last two years.

Worst-case scenario, Klingberg goes the way of Markus Nutivaara, another recent Sharks free agent signing, who never played a regular season game in teal because of his hip.

(Three years after his aborted San Jose campaign, Nutivaara is attempting a comeback in Finland.)

Best-case scenario? After inking a one-year, $4 million deal with the San Jose Sharks on Jul. 1, Klingberg said the most recent playoffs were the healthiest that he’s felt in at least five seasons.

Five years ago, Klingberg was still one of the premier offensive blueliners in the league and scoring at a 50-point pace.

Granted, Klingberg is 33 now, but between the worst and best-case scenarios, he can still be an impact player.

So what was Klingberg doing so well in the playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, that makes San Jose so optimistic about him?

Klingberg’s counting stats don’t jump off the sheet: In 19 post-season appearances, he had one goal and four points, playing 19:08 a night.

It’s worth noting, because the Stanley Cup Final-bound Oilers already have a stud offensive blueliner in Evan Bouchard, that Klingberg wasn’t used on the top power play unit. No doubt, that affected Klingberg’s production.

Micro-stats from Stathletes give an under-the-hood look at what Klingberg might bring to the San Jose Sharks.