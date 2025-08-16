Details of Sharks’ Agreement to Stay in San Jose Until 2051 Revealed, City Council Will Vote Soon

The San Jose Sharks are getting put to a vote.

The City of San Jose has posted its agenda for an Aug. 26 city council meeting, and on the docket? City council vote on the agreement between the San Jose Sharks and the city for the team to potentially stay at SAP Center until Jun. 30, 2051.

Here are some of the key deal points of the new lease, which includes the city making major investments in the 1993-opened arena: If this agreement passes, the Sharks could remain at SAP Center through the 2050-51 season. They will remain in San Jose through the 2050-51 season. The city of San Jose and the Sharks will share the cost of a $425 million dollar renovation of SAP Center over the next decade. By Sept. 2027, the city and the Sharks will agree to a new arena location and district plan, though details about that are nebulous.

“For more than 30 years, Sharks Sports & Entertainment has proudly represented the City of San José and its residents, bringing world-class sports and diverse entertainment events to SAP Center at San José, one of the City of San Jose’s greatest economic generators,” San Jose Sharks president Jonathan Becher said in a team press release. “On August 26, the San José City Council will have the opportunity to cement the legacy of the Sharks in San José by voting to approve a new partnership between SSE and the City of San José to reinvest in SAP Center, keeping the Sharks in San José through the 2050-51 season. Over the last decade, Sharks owner Hasso Plattner has invested well over $100 million into the city-owned venue and is committed to invest at least an additional $100 million to modernize the facility, in conjunction with the City’s efforts to tackle years of deferred infrastructure maintenance in the arena. We are excited about this opportunity and are looking forward to a continued partnership with the City of San José for many years to come.”

From the official city of San Jose agreement, which you can read here:

“The Sharks will guarantee that they will keep hockey operations in San José through June 30, 2051…

“The SAP Center at San Jose (SAP Center, or Arena) will undergo a $425 million renovation necessary to extend the useful life of the City-owned facility to 2051. The City will fund a net amount of $325 million of the renovation, and the Sharks will fund $100 million, in addition to any cost overruns in the project. The City anticipates issuing a financing framework for $350 million, and of the Sharks’ $100 million contribution, $25 million will be given directly to the City to offset debt service payments…

“The Sharks will manage the $425 million renovation project to improve and modernize the SAP Center. Over the course of seven years, the Arena renovations will take place in the summer during the hockey offseason. The renovations will create a better and safer fan experience, improve operations, and bring the Arena into greater compliance with current NHL and building code standards. The primary purpose of the renovations is to address significant structural needs in the building (which is more than 30 years old and has never undergone a major remodel), including an improved operational layout and modernization of the plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and audiovisual/broadcasting infrastructure…

“The SAP Center is the oldest active Arena of a team in the NHL that hasn’t undergone a major renovation…

“The layout of the Arena is not compliant with current NHL standards, and as such, the player facilities cannot be renovated or upgraded until modifications are made. In particular, the visiting team’s clubhouse is on the opposite side of the ice from the visiting bench, requiring the coaching staff to walk across the ice at the beginning and end of each period of play. Curing this problem requires a total reorganization of the ground floor of the Arena, which has subsequent effects on the layout for other floors of the Arena. This means that the back-of-house area cannot be upgraded without a substantive renovation of the full Arena, and over the years, it has become substandard and dated. This impacts the ability to attract top talent to perform at the Arena, a challenge that has become more pronounced since the Chase Center opened in San Francisco…

“Bringing the SAP Center’s back-of-house facilities in line with market standards is also important for player attraction and retention, which is a particular focus of the Sharks’ franchise as they are currently assembling a new core group of players that will be the face of the team’s next generation. Just as important, given the age of the building, rehabilitation of basic mechanical, plumbing, electrical, technology, and parking systems is needed to consistently ensure a safe and enjoyable fan experience…

“The $425 million renovation will bring the SAP Center into compliance with NHL standards and with building and life-safety code requirements. Once the Amended AMA is approved, the Sharks will prepare, for City’s review, design development documents, construction budgets, and a phasing plan intended to complete most of the construction work over a 7-year period. The renovation project is proposed to be completed in phases over not more than 10 years, with most of the work completed by the end of Fiscal Year 2032-2033…

“The current AMA allows the Sharks to unilaterally terminate the lease at any time ‘for any cause and no cause.’ The Sharks will not have this right under the revised AMA. If the Sharks seek to relocate, they will owe a termination fee approximately equal to the City’s outstanding debt plus interest…

“The City and the Sharks have agreed that it will be impractical to extend the Arena’s use past the year 2051. In order to retain the Sharks as a cultural and economic asset and a source of civic pride and identity within San José, the City will work with the Sharks to identify and reserve an appropriate site for the construction of a future arena and associated site improvements. The Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed arena district will bind the City and Sharks to negotiations through March 31, 2027, with the intent of defining a new arena location and district plan by September 1, 2027…

“The future arena footprint will provide certainty to the Sharks that there is a location for their future home in San José beyond 2051. It is the intent of the City and Sharks that this initial dialogue will lead to a plan for a new Arena District by September 1, 2027.”

Mayor Matt Mahan has talked publicly about this prospective deal since May 17, when the city and the San Jose Sharks expressed optimism about an agreement being reached at the State of the City event at Arena Green Park.

“Sharks, for the last 30 years, you’ve helped define San Jose’s identity,” the San Jose mayor told residents. “I can’t wait to watch you continue to do so on and off the ice for the next 25.”

Mahan expected city council to pass the initiative then, but we’ll see on Aug. 26.