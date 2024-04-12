VIDEO: Rick Celebrini Thinks Hockey ‘Ready To Take Off’ in Bay Area, Hopes Macklin Celebrini Part of That With Sharks

Check out my “Sharks Pregame Live” hit!

I talk with Rick Celebrini, Golden State Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance, and also, father of Macklin Celebrini, the likely No. 1 pick of the 2024 Draft.

If you missed the story yesterday, here’s the interview, conducted over Zoom.

Naturally, the Livermore-based family is hoping that the nearby San Jose Sharks select Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick.

At the moment, the last-place San Jose Sharks have the best odds to win the No. 1 pick, a 25.5 percent chance. The Draft Lottery is set for May 6 or 7.

Rick Celebrini also talks about the year that Aiden and Macklin Celebrini spent with the Jr. Sharks. Youngest son RJ, 12, plays for a Tri-Valley team.

Rick Celebrini also touches on how Macklin Celebrini could contribute to the growth of the San Jose Sharks and hockey in the Bay Area.

Celebrini, 17, dropped 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games for Boston University this season. The Terriers were just eliminated in the Frozen Four.

Those 64 points are the best under-18 campaign for an NCAA player since 1984-85.