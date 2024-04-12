Connect with us

VIDEO: Rick Celebrini Thinks Hockey ‘Ready To Take Off’ in Bay Area, Hopes Macklin Celebrini Part of That With Sharks

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Cadey Spencer (courtesy Boston University)

Check out my “Sharks Pregame Live” hit!

I talk with Rick Celebrini, Golden State Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance, and also, father of Macklin Celebrini, the likely No. 1 pick of the 2024 Draft.

If you missed the story yesterday, here’s the interview, conducted over Zoom.

Golden State Warriors’ Rick Celebrini Hopes Sharks Will Draft Macklin Celebrini

Naturally, the Livermore-based family is hoping that the nearby San Jose Sharks select Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick.

At the moment, the last-place San Jose Sharks have the best odds to win the No. 1 pick, a 25.5 percent chance. The Draft Lottery is set for May 6 or 7.

Rick Celebrini also talks about the year that Aiden and Macklin Celebrini spent with the Jr. Sharks. Youngest son RJ, 12, plays for a Tri-Valley team.

Rick Celebrini also touches on how Macklin Celebrini could contribute to the growth of the San Jose Sharks and hockey in the Bay Area.

Celebrini, 17, dropped 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games for Boston University this season. The Terriers were just eliminated in the Frozen Four.

Those 64 points are the best under-18 campaign for an NCAA player since 1984-85.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion.
1 Comment
Alaskan_ice

I commented on your report but this is heaps and bounds better!! Get Macklin in teal!!

0
Reply

