Barracuda Injury Update: Star Sharks Prospect Out This Weekend + Aliu, Makiniemi Hurt + Laroque Comeback?

The San Jose Sharks couldn’t escape the injury bug this season, and naturally, their AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda have been beset with injuries too.

I spoke with Barracuda head coach John McCarthy after the team’s 6-5 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday and checked up on some key players.

Top San Jose Sharks prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin hasn’t played since Mar. 31.

Initially called a day-to-day injury by Barracuda play-by-play announcer Nick Nollenberger, Mukhamadullin, who leads team defensemen with 34 points in 55 games, wasn’t on the ice during Wednesday’s morning skate.

McCarthy shared that it was an upper-body injury, and that Mukhamadullin will miss the Barracuda’s last two home games this weekend, on Friday and Saturday.

There’s hope that he can return for the Cuda’s season-ending back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners in Arizona on Apr. 19 and 20.

Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi, who’s had another injury-plagued season, is hurt again. McCarthy termed it week-to-week, which likely takes him out until the end of the regular season.

A source indicated that it’s a lower-body injury.

McCarthy provided no additional details, except to say that it wasn’t related to various issues that the star-crossed prospect has faced in recent years.

Makiniemi hasn’t played since he shut out the Roadrunners on Mar. 24. He was just coming back from mono.

Some good news for the Barracuda on the injury front!

Akim Aliu, 34, recently had his comeback short-circuited by a day-to-day injury.

Aliu played his first pro game since 2020 on Apr. 3, but hasn’t played since. He did participate during Wednesday’s morning skate.

McCarthy says the plan is for Aliu to return before the end of the season.

A source told San Jose Hockey Now that Aliu has a lower-body injury, but could return to the line-up tomorrow.

2021 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick Gannon Laroque, who hasn’t played since Valentine’s Day, started practicing again early this week. He has a lower-body injury.

McCarthy hopes the injury-plagued defenseman can play before the end of the season.