SJHN Daily: Kunin Will Represent USA at World Championships

Luke Kunin will be heading to another World Championships.

Per Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland, Kunin will represent USA with the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, Trevor Zegras, Brady Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, Tage Thompson, Luke Hughes, Seth Jones, and Shane Pinto in Czechia this May.

Additional players expected to represent 🇺🇸 at upcoming world championships include Johnny Gaudreau, Cole Caufield, Tage Thompson, Luke Hughes, Shane Pinto in addition to the names I reported yesterday which included Brady Tkachuk, Seth Jones, and Trevor Zegras. @usahockey — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 11, 2024

David Quinn coached Team USA at this tourney last year, and supporting Strickland’s roster revelations, says there’s a lot of enthusiasm to participate because of the upcoming Olympics and World Cup.

Quinn didn't say if he'll be coaching Team USA at the World Championships. Did say because of upcoming Olympics & World Cup, a lot of enthusiasm from NHL'ers to show up this year: "From the names I see that have already committed, it's going to be predominantly an NHL team." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 11, 2024

Kunin, 26, captained USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship and played in the World Championship in 2019.

“I’m excited for him,” Quinn said. “We’ve been talking about it for about a couple of weeks here. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

William Eklund stays hot, but Dustin Wolf defeats his hometown club.

San Jose Sharks youngster Collin Graf describes playing against Will Smith.

Despite recent rumors, Danil Gushchin will not leave the Sharks for the KHL.

David Quinn describes how the Sharks “cheated the game” after going up 2-0 against the Calgary Flames.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Several Sharks prospects are competing in their league’s post-season.

The San Jose Barracuda are proud to announce that Ethan Cardwell has been named the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Josecommunity during the 2023-24 season. Cardwell is now one of 32 finalists for… pic.twitter.com/A1O4YkAiRf — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 11, 2024

The conditions of the Timo Meier trade are now finalized.

Barracuda win, that’s the 40th win this year between #SJSharks and Cuda. In 146 games between them this year — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 11, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Noah Hanifin signs an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.

OT WINNER 😱 DENVER IS HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PUolwSnUTU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks announce that Jakob Silfverberg will retire at the end of the season.

Nicolas Deslauriers was nearly traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

On the eve of the Florida Panthers’ Autism Acceptance night, there’s something I want to get off my chest. I am autistic. That is often hard for me to accept after all of the torment I went through after people found out about it. My Story: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ItqgdFTzJS — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) April 11, 2024

Jeff Rimer will call his final Columbus Blue Jackets game soon.

From an agent this morning: The reason this wouldn’t just bother the Coyotes players is that there are those who have some form of limited trade protection who don’t list Arizona on a no-trade list but might have included Salt Lake City. https://t.co/GJZE3SWHaT — Gord Miller 🌻🇺🇦 (@GMillerTSN) April 11, 2024

Landon Slaggert scores his first NHL goal!

The Athletic breaks down the four cases for the Hart Trophy.

The discourse around the Hart Trophy voting is getting dumber, not smarter, by the day it seems. Here is the case for each of the top four candidates, and why some of the narratives out there are just … misguided. https://t.co/YhUHdfRKNi — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) April 10, 2024

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world… Thanks for following along today as we discussed the latest and likely final chapter of this crazy franchise. I have enjoyed almost all of this crazy ride, and I’m grateful for all of you. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) April 10, 2024

How are young Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen adjusting to the NHL?

Devin Cooley's summer goaltending coach (and Joey's dad and BC goaltending coach) Brian Daccord joins @MurphysLaw74 & Pierre McGuire on @sickpodnhl: https://t.co/EyyXmduDEY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2024