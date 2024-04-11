Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Kunin Will Represent USA at World Championships

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Luke Kunin will be heading to another World Championships.

Per Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland, Kunin will represent USA with the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, Trevor Zegras, Brady Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, Tage Thompson, Luke Hughes, Seth Jones, and Shane Pinto in Czechia this May.

David Quinn coached Team USA at this tourney last year, and supporting Strickland’s roster revelations, says there’s a lot of enthusiasm to participate because of the upcoming Olympics and World Cup.

Kunin, 26, captained USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship and played in the World Championship in 2019.

“I’m excited for him,” Quinn said. “We’ve been talking about it for about a couple of weeks here. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

William Eklund stays hot, but Dustin Wolf defeats his hometown club.

San Jose Sharks youngster Collin Graf describes playing against Will Smith.

Despite recent rumors, Danil Gushchin will not leave the Sharks for the KHL.

David Quinn describes how the Sharks “cheated the game” after going up 2-0 against the Calgary Flames.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Several Sharks prospects are competing in their league’s post-season.

The conditions of the Timo Meier trade are now finalized.

AROUND THE NHL…

Noah Hanifin signs an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Anaheim Ducks announce that Jakob Silfverberg will retire at the end of the season.

Nicolas Deslauriers was nearly traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Jeff Rimer will call his final Columbus Blue Jackets game soon.

Landon Slaggert scores his first NHL goal!

The Athletic breaks down the four cases for the Hart Trophy.

How are young Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen adjusting to the NHL?

