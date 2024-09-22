Blackwood Talks Askarov Trade, Vanecek on Coming Back From Groin Surgery

Mackenzie Blackwood likes to have his own net.

Doesn’t every goalie?

But, with the San Jose Sharks adding top prospect Yaroslav Askarov this off-season, there will be competition throughout the season for the two nets at practice and for playing time.

Last season, Blackwood was healthy enough to endure his largest workload since 2019-20, doing heroic work at times behind a historically bad Sharks squad.

For Vanecek, he suffered an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign, but this was after three solid seasons with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

Both veteran goaltenders are used to a large share of the net, but how will they fare with three NHL-ready goalies in the system? Especially, when both Blackwood and Vanecek are in UFA contract years? The two veteran netminders talked about it at their first availability of San Jose Sharks’ training camp:

Blackwood, on having three NHL-capable goalies:

Three is probably not the ideal situation for me. I like my own net, my own time, my own reps, and stuff like that. I’ve done it in the past, but it’s hard for everybody because everybody wants their reps and their time. But that’s something that is not in my control. Something you just deal with for the time being, we’ll see where things go.

Blackwood, on how the Sharks can lessen goals against:

A couple things. Structure in your [defensive] zone, limiting the Grade-A [chances] and time spent in your D-zone. You spend less time in your end, more often than not you spend time in their end. You’re the one getting the chances in there. Game-to-game it varies, but I think having a good structure in our [defensive] zone, caring in the [defensive] zone, caring about getting scored on, and breaking the puck out fast and spending time in their end.

Blackwood, on finding out about the Askarov trade:

I got a couple phone calls. I’m not checking the news everyday in the summer. I didn’t even know. They just called me and [told] me the same things I already know. Basically, I’ve got to do the same job. My job doesn’t really change. It’s all extra stuff that goes on outside of me. So, I still have to go in there and make saves when I go in the net. Same thing.

Blackwood, on playing in a contract year:

It gets easier the more you’ve been in the situation. I didn’t really think about it. To be honest with you, first time I really thought about it is when people keep mentioning it. I try not to think about it. I don’t really care. I like it here. It’s great. It’s one of those things where you don’t really worry about it when you’re playing.

Vanecek, on the Sharks acquiring Askarov:

Nothing changes. I know he’s good player. Young goalie. It’s gonna be a competition. It’s gonna be work hard, playing hard.

Vanecek, on recovering from groin surgery:

It wasn’t easy. That’s why I came here. I’m here eight weeks (before training camp). They did a good job. I start skating middle of August. That was tough surgery, but right now it’s feeling good.

Vanecek, on playing in a contract year:

It is what it is. It’s the last contract year, but you’re not thinking about it. You just go in, play your best, and you see what’s gonna happen. If I’m gonna think about it, I’m gonna stress.