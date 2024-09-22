Celebrini Dazzles, But Sharks Lose Preseason Opener 4-2

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights into SAP Center for the preseason opener.

2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini makes his Sharks and SAP Center debut.

Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli scored, but the San Jose Sharks lost 4-2.

Period 1

1 in: First puck touch, Celebrini steals the puck from Cal Burke. Then draws a penalty. TSC: That’s so Celebrini.

Celebrini already causing chaos as he gets tripped up. #sjsharks PP less than a minute into the game pic.twitter.com/ZWW78JV1Ds — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) September 23, 2024

Burke goal: Four Sharks get caught on the wall, doubt that’s the plan. Musty looks bad, but he’s the only Shark in the small ice. I don’t put it on him. He rotates up high to point, no Shark gets back to cover Burke in front by himself. Preseason-quality team defense.

7 in: Sturm and Dellandrea first forwards up on PK. That seems like a regular season possibility.

10 in: Celebrini up high makes a bad pass low, his first instinct isn’t to chase the puck down low, it’s to retreat defensively. Love to see it.

9 left: Rough D-to-D pass from Dickinson to Ceci, from wall to middle. Deflected, Dickinson lucky that’s not a turnover. You can’t do that in NHL unless you’re sure.

8 left: Musty exit pass to Sturm intercepted. Think Sharks are trying to have automatic exits, and that could be one, wall to center slashing through middle, a typical exit strategy, but Musty has to learn to read when that automatic is covered.

6 left: Celebrini just blazed by a flat-footed Hutton but couldn’t finish pass to Kostin for slam dunk.

3 left: Korczak gives Celebrini a good shot, but Mack gets up. That’s an NHL hit.

Two things:

1. Celebrini welcome to the NHL

2. Good stuff from Kostin coming right over and throwing a hit back #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/NFsULKA4Gd — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 23, 2024

Good on Givani Smith: It was Korczak who lined Celebrini up good along the boards, Smith beelines for Korczak next shift. He gets the double-minor but worth it, it's pre-season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 23, 2024

Celebrini played an impressive 5:57, first-unit PP, no PK. All-around the puck on both ends. What is this level of hockey, like decent AHL? He’s passing this level like he did Rookie Faceoff and camp scrimmages. That Korczak hit was a welcome to the bigs hit.

Period 2

1 in: Good stick high by Cardwell on PK. Active straight-line player.

2 in: Musty attacking high, but Kolesar cuts him off. NHL strength and pace there. Not to cherrypick one play, but that’s what I’ve been seeing in the scrimmages too.

5 in: Backing up Cagnoni, Musty makes a crafty D-to-D pass to Thrun. Time and space, he can make plays.

Dickinson with a bomb of a breakout pic.twitter.com/uxH4GbQzqR — JD Young (@MyFryHole) September 23, 2024

Howden goal: Dickinson last line of defense, gets puck, gets stripped. Howden easy-peasy breakaway. Gotta play faster.

8 left: Celebrini lines has been the only consistently dangerous line for the San Jose Sharks.

Uronen goal: Romanov will want that one back, unless it glanced off stick.

3 left: Celebrini razzle-dazzle on power play, spin-o-rama in Quinney, them beaut pass to Granlund.

2 left: Musty with a difficult backhand pass to Kostin on power play, connects.

Period 3

Opening shift, Sharks with just 10 shots, seems like there’s an edict to shoot. Trying to bomb away from points.

2 in: Good Musty shift. In D-zone, hits Cagnoni with a pass through the middle, looks dangerous, but it’s precise. That starts rush and entry. Then distributes back to point, and he’s in front when point shot launches.

Celebrini goal: He dominates the puck on the power play. Fast, decisive, always moving.

Celebrini goal! He dominated the puck that entire power play pic.twitter.com/p78bvU5Teq — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 23, 2024

Toffoli goal: What a pass from Celebrini! No look, deceptive, and the hands are so fast from Celebrini. You just have to be ready for it.

#SJSharks future has shown up in the third. Celebrini with a sweet primary assist. pic.twitter.com/lhyVJU3sxS — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 23, 2024

7 left: Good job by Musty to get that cross-slot pass through to Sturm. Trusting his skill, but maybe not his strength (yet), think he’s gotten better and better tonight. Playing with more pace.