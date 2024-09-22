San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Dazzles, But Sharks Lose Preseason Opener 4-2
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights into SAP Center for the preseason opener.
2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini makes his Sharks and SAP Center debut.
Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli scored, but the San Jose Sharks lost 4-2.
Period 1
1 in: First puck touch, Celebrini steals the puck from Cal Burke. Then draws a penalty. TSC: That’s so Celebrini.
Burke goal: Four Sharks get caught on the wall, doubt that’s the plan. Musty looks bad, but he’s the only Shark in the small ice. I don’t put it on him. He rotates up high to point, no Shark gets back to cover Burke in front by himself. Preseason-quality team defense.
7 in: Sturm and Dellandrea first forwards up on PK. That seems like a regular season possibility.
10 in: Celebrini up high makes a bad pass low, his first instinct isn’t to chase the puck down low, it’s to retreat defensively. Love to see it.
9 left: Rough D-to-D pass from Dickinson to Ceci, from wall to middle. Deflected, Dickinson lucky that’s not a turnover. You can’t do that in NHL unless you’re sure.
8 left: Musty exit pass to Sturm intercepted. Think Sharks are trying to have automatic exits, and that could be one, wall to center slashing through middle, a typical exit strategy, but Musty has to learn to read when that automatic is covered.
6 left: Celebrini just blazed by a flat-footed Hutton but couldn’t finish pass to Kostin for slam dunk.
3 left: Korczak gives Celebrini a good shot, but Mack gets up. That’s an NHL hit.
Two things:
1. Celebrini welcome to the NHL
Good on Givani Smith: It was Korczak who lined Celebrini up good along the boards, Smith beelines for Korczak next shift.
He gets the double-minor but worth it, it's pre-season
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 23, 2024
Celebrini played an impressive 5:57, first-unit PP, no PK. All-around the puck on both ends. What is this level of hockey, like decent AHL? He’s passing this level like he did Rookie Faceoff and camp scrimmages. That Korczak hit was a welcome to the bigs hit.
Period 2
1 in: Good stick high by Cardwell on PK. Active straight-line player.
2 in: Musty attacking high, but Kolesar cuts him off. NHL strength and pace there. Not to cherrypick one play, but that’s what I’ve been seeing in the scrimmages too.
5 in: Backing up Cagnoni, Musty makes a crafty D-to-D pass to Thrun. Time and space, he can make plays.
Howden goal: Dickinson last line of defense, gets puck, gets stripped. Howden easy-peasy breakaway. Gotta play faster.
8 left: Celebrini lines has been the only consistently dangerous line for the San Jose Sharks.
Uronen goal: Romanov will want that one back, unless it glanced off stick.
3 left: Celebrini razzle-dazzle on power play, spin-o-rama in Quinney, them beaut pass to Granlund.
2 left: Musty with a difficult backhand pass to Kostin on power play, connects.
Period 3
Opening shift, Sharks with just 10 shots, seems like there’s an edict to shoot. Trying to bomb away from points.
2 in: Good Musty shift. In D-zone, hits Cagnoni with a pass through the middle, looks dangerous, but it’s precise. That starts rush and entry. Then distributes back to point, and he’s in front when point shot launches.
Celebrini goal: He dominates the puck on the power play. Fast, decisive, always moving.
Toffoli goal: What a pass from Celebrini! No look, deceptive, and the hands are so fast from Celebrini. You just have to be ready for it.
7 left: Good job by Musty to get that cross-slot pass through to Sturm. Trusting his skill, but maybe not his strength (yet), think he’s gotten better and better tonight. Playing with more pace.
The start of a new era for the Sharks….enjoy
Wario must be skating them into the ground. They looked exhausted most of the game. Even Eklund who typically has some good jump. Thought Eklund looked pretty good. Maybe better than last season. My boy Kostin looked ok. Think it’l take some time to gel but he needs to stay on Celly’s wing as a body guard for the time being. Really too bad things didn’t work out with Kane because that’s the exact style of player you want with him. Big fast, skilled and willing to throw.
Good God get Kostin off Mack’s wing and bury that dead stick on the grind lines. He needs another high skilled player to work with, otherwise he looked fantastic. Overall the sharks weren’t terrible, already look better than last season which is good. I think when regular season starts and the G smith’s and Kostins are removed or placed appropriately it’ll be a decent squad out there.
Kostin has been inconsistent but his pre-draft scouting reports had him compared to Malkin. I think the change of scenery did wonders for him and I’m excited to see if putting him with 71 and 73 turns his career around.
I had same thought early on in game. But he really started to look good later in the game! That line got more dangerous as he settled in, even 73 was little meh to begin game. He showed some promise last year, and tonight as well. Maybe you are right but, the first preseason game way too soon to be that emphatic… he is most logical choice on that line! I may have commented about others be fun to see on that line, because they will all shift around through the season. But 10 really moved his way up last… Read more »
Let me start this by saying I will be getting a Musty Jersey, but he looked a step behind. He got better, and I am not writing off his Dark Horse campaign! He made some good plays, but he was really meh. I do not think he was in over his head, even if looked a little like that; more like too much thinking, or cookie cutter plays. This maybe the best thing for him, to have a game where he did some good stuff but over all was a game he would say was not his best. As game… Read more »