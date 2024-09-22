Sharks Announce Leadership Group

The San Jose Sharks have announced their leadership group.

Logan Couture will remain captain, while Mario Ferraro will be alternate captain for every game.

Newcomers Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow will be alternate captains at home, while incumbents Luke Kunin and Mikael Granlund will be alternate captains on the road.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a terrific group of talented and high-character players to serve as our leadership group for the 2024-25 season, led by Logan Couture as our captain,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a team press release. “Each of these players bring unique qualities and characteristics that not only show leadership by example but that will also serve as an extension of our coaching staff.”

Ferraro appears to be a stand-in, in some ways, for the injured Couture, at least in terms of ceremonial faceoffs and things like that.

There’s no timeline for Couture’s return.

Couture, 35, has served as San Jose Sharks captain since 2019.

Ferraro, 26, has served been a Sharks alternate captain since 2021.

Toffoli, 32, signed with San Jose as a free agent on Jul. 1, inking a four-year, $24 million contract. He previously served as an alternate captain for the Montreal Canadiens in 2021-22.

Goodrow, 31, was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers by the Sharks in late June. The ex-Shark served as Rangers alternate captain from 2021 to 2024.

Granlund, 32, led the Sharks with 60 points last season. The Finn was previously alternate captain with the Nashville Predators from 2021 to 2023, before ascending to that position midseason last year.

Kunin, 26, led the Sharks with 165 hits last year. Along with Granlund, he was tapped as an alternate captain midseason last year too.