Preview/Lines #79: Graf on Will Smith & Frozen Four, Cooley To Play Old Friend Tonight

5 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Today’s Frozen Four will be bittersweet for Collin Graf.

A week and a half ago, Will Smith’s Boston College won a berth to the Frozen Four with a 5-4 OT victory over Graf’s Quinnipiac.

“He’s a really good player, really skilled,” Graf, who signed with the San Jose Sharks after the loss, said of his future teammate. “Really fun to watch. Good on the power play.”

BC will take on Michigan, while Boston University will battle the University of Denver for a spot in Saturday’s NCAA national championship game.

Graf won’t be too pissed off to watch. BU-Denver is at 2 PM PT, while BC-Michigan is at 5:30 PM. The Frozen Four will be played at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

“That BC-Michigan game might be tough,” Graf admitted. “Just knowing you were right there.”

Of course, Graf is now in the NHL, a pretty good consolation prize: “I’m happy I’m here.”

And he’s got a championship of his own in his backpocket: Quinnipiac won the 2023 national title.

“It makes it hurt a little less,” he smiled.

San Jose Sharks (18-51-9)

Devin Cooley will start. Also, Ryan Carpenter will slide in for Mike Hoffman. Otherwise, the line-up should be the same.

Seattle Kraken (33-31-13)

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is 7 PM at Climate Pledge Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

