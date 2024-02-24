SJHN Daily: Duclair, Granlund Top Sharks on TSN’s Trade Bait Board

The San Jose Sharks could be one of most active teams at the Trade Deadline.

They’ve got four names on TSN’s top-50 Trade Bait board.

Speedy winger Anthony Duclair, a pending UFA with a $3 million AAV, rings in at No. 20.

Center Mikael Granlund, enjoying a resurgent season and playing a premium position, comes in at No. 25, though he’s got one year left on his contract after this year at $5 million AAV.

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, a pending UFA with a $2.75 million AAV, has had an admirable campaign despite playing behind one of the NHL’s worst team defenses.

Winger Alexander Barabanov, a pending UFA with a $2.5 million AAV, has just three goals and nine points in 34 games, but the playmaker has a solid track record of production otherwise since he joined the Sharks in 2021.

The Trade Deadline is on Mar. 8 and San Jose Hockey Now will have plenty of coverage of it in the next two weeks.

So consider this an appetizer!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

“It’s not a very good feeling”: 34-year-old forward Mike Hoffman talks longest goalscoring slump of his career.

Top San Jose Sharks prospects Shakir Mukhamadullin and Danil Gushchin have week-to-week injuries, says San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy.

Calen Addison gets another chance to fill San Jose Sharks’ power play ‘void’—so far his PP effort has been ‘inconsistent’, according to head coach David Quinn.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

“I want to stay here and play hockey here”: San Jose Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund talks about his first year in San Jose.

Fourth overall 2023 San Jose Sharks draft pick continues to dominate NCAA in his first college-level season.

Will Smith is now leading the NCAA in scoring with 51 points.#SJSharks pic.twitter.com/PSMjdMMyhw — Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) February 25, 2024

Barracuda forward Tristen Robins talks his sophomore AHL season and chances he’ll play for Team Great Britain.

.@tristenrobins1's goal is to be an NHL player. @_jakobforster sat down with the @sjbarracuda forward to discuss his unique origin story, and his sophomore season: https://t.co/rUm75CTh7L pic.twitter.com/PMK8VbXO2E — The Calder Times (@TheCalderTimes) February 18, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

One honor during Jaromir Jagr’s recent Pittsburgh visit has a nice ring to it.

Nashville goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov is making trade deadline interesting for Predators.

Flyers winger Nick Deslauriers and New York Rangers youngster threw an insane fight in Saturday’s game.

Arizona Coyotes cut Adam Ruzicka after apparent cocaine video he posted on social media.

Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman personally called former season ticket holders to return as the club is dealing with declining attendance.