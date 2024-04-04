San Jose Sharks
Kostin Scores Another Goal, But Sharks Lose 2-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Los Angeles Kings to SAP Center.
Klim Kostin scored late, but the Sharks lost 2-1 to the Kings.
Period 1
A very loud #GoKingsGo group of fans below me, chanting, "You have no Cups! You have no Cups!"
Who says the rivalry is dead?
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2024
8 in: Studnicka runs some subtle interference in front of Lewis to help Ferraro exit. Like.
10 in: Gotta re-watch. But don’t love that Labanc shift. His NZ turnover to Hoffman leads to an extended Kings OZ shift. Then his stick positioning on an Arvidsson, I think, to Lewis, leaves something to be desired.
Kempe goal: Woof Kostin turnover to Burroughs. Basically an assist for Kostin, Burroughs has no chance to catch Kempe.
Thomas goal: Blackwood will want that back, I think. Through a little bit of a moving high screen but wasn’t deflected. If Blackwood isn’t at his best, it could be a long night for the San Jose Sharks.
6 left: Studnicka just runs through Thomas.
2 left: Bordeleau with a gorgeous lead pass to Zadina, leads to a partial breakaway. This, however, was after a turnover on an attempted rim exit from him.
Kings 6-1 Slot Shots, 4-1 High-Danger, per SPORTLOGiQ.
Period 2
1 in: Studnicka with a couple good plays on the PK, harassing the Kings with his length, and a couple not-so-good ones on this shift.
2 in: Great Granlund pass to Zetterlund, Zetterlund has a step, Granlund put it in a pocket where his winger received it in stride. Some reason, Zetterlund with maybe half a step, decides to drop in back to Granlund. Turnover. On the bench, you see Granlund talking to Zetterlund (I assume) about it, which I like.
Thrun-Zadina-Kunin-Hoffman-Kostin are your PP2 tonight.
9 in: Vlasic still showing some game. Nice backhand lead pass to Granlund. Granlund crosses the line, under duress, makes a tough drop pass to Zetterlund that works. Eklund back to Vlasic coming down the slot for a chance. Good rush.
9 left: Like that from Bordeleau. Persistent one-on-one defense on Thomas. Then Studnicka forces an exit high, good work all around there.
Englund 10-9 over Kunin, quick takedown. Englund a 6-foot-4 giant. Kunin’s eighth fight of the year.
7 left: Whoa, Bordeleau just roasted a real good defenseman in Anderson in the OZ corner. That’s impressive.
Spence penalty: Catches Zadina high. He stays on the bench.
6 left: Two impressive Bordeleau plays to start PP, highlight-reel backhand cross-slot pass to I think Zetterlund, then quiet play, ties up Gavrikov to prevent the big d-man from getting to loose puck. Love.
No goals scored for the San Jose Sharks, obviously disappointing down 2-0 and you get a double-minor, but really like Bordeleau’s overall power play here, that extra effort here and there to keep the puck alive, been doing that all PP.
Period 3
6 in: Out of the corner, Kostin with a move. He seems to have started this period with some urgency after a slow start tonight.
7 in: Labanc does a good job keeping it from Gavrikov high. Spins for a long point shot, some traffic.
7 left: Studnicka carries it end to end, holds off Moore, then finishes Dubois on check. He didn’t wow me tonight, but I saw some stuff today that suggest a harder player. I’ll have to watch even more closely next game, I was wrapping up a Graf article.
One shot for the San Jose Sharks in this period with three minutes to go.
Kostin goal: Looks like Kostin actually might have heeled the one-timer a little, grazed off low post and in, but regardless, another goal for him. Marvelous pass by Granlund, basically a one-touch pass from Granlund back to Kostin. The story isn’t two shots in a period, it’s a 50 percent shooting % lol.
1 left: Good puck movement, like Addison on the wire, leads to a Bordeleau chance.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Locker Room: Why I Liked All the Loud Kings Fans at SAP Center
Kostin Scores Another Goal, But Sharks Lose 2-1
NHL Scouts Talk Collin Graf’s Ceiling (+)
Preview/Lines #75: David Quinn Shares His Recruiting Pitch for College Free Agents Like Collin Graf
Sharks Sign Top College Free Agent
SOURCE: Barabanov Trade to Rangers Fell Through Right Before Deadline
Why Sharks Couldn’t Refuse Golden Knights’ Hertl Offer
Hertl Explains Why He Chose To Leave Sharks for Golden Knights
What Do Scouts Say About David Edstrom? (+)
The Hertl Debate: What Did NHL Scouts, Execs Think of Trade? (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Why I Liked All the Loud Kings Fans at SAP Center
Debating Sharks’ Rebuild With Pierre McGuire, Jimmy Murphy
Bystedt Has Night To Remember in AHL Debut…Against Likely Retiring Sharks Fan Favorite
Sharks Locker Room: What’s Kostin Have To Do To Maximize Potential?
Sharks Locker Room: Blackwood Having Best Season for San Jose Goalie Since Nabokov
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
Yeah, it only took the Kings 45 years to win their first cup. Keep chanting lol.