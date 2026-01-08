Celebrini Ties Game Late With Highlight-Reel Strike, Sharks Win 4-3 in OT

LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Sharks visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Tyler Toffoli and Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund scored, and the Sharks win it 4-3 in OT.

Period 1

Opening shift, love Chernyshov along the wall, he loses the puck, but he also is the first to take it back from Foegele, preventing a clean Kings’ exit.

4 in: Electric lead pass by Chernyshov to Celebrini, big Kuemper stop. After Byfield almost took advantage of a Ferraro point fumble. Chernyshov has been a little quiet last two games, but he’s rumbling so far.

6 in: Kuzmenko sets up a couple Kings’ chances, including Anderson walking down slow, Askarov turns it away.

10 in: Wow, Celebrini just passed it to himself between his legs, then cross-slot to Eklund. The cross-slot just missed, but the point of the between the legs pass is to get the puck where he can pass it quicker, he’s playing so fast, the defense can’t keep up.

9 left: Nice work by Leddy to cut off Laferriere’s 2-on-1 pass, Dickinson was tracking back hard too, he might’ve caught up.

8 left: Ostapchuk almost connects with Reaves on a beaut pass.

In general, I’ve liked the San Jose Sharks’ forecheck to start tonight, five-man active unit. Playing with speed too. Could be better with puck, but they’re playing alert and engaged. Also, have liked Askarov so far, mostly hard, decisive rebounds. Seems to be finding that puck.

3 left: Huge Askarov save on Fiala PP bid from the slot.

Period 2

Doughty penalty: Good work by Dickinson and Ostapchuk to get up in play. Ostapchuk pressure forces the call.

Toffoli goal: Slump buster, Toffoli’s first since Dec. 16, eight-game slump. I think Wennberg saw him, what a pass.

Longest point streaks, #SJSharks history: E. Karlsson – 14 GP – 22 pts (2g, 20a)

M. Granlund – 13 GP – 15 pts (2g, 13a)

Macklin Celebrini – 12 GP – 22 pts (8g, 14a)*

R. Gaudreau – 12 GP – 19 pts (14g, 5a)

J. Cheechoo – 12 GP – 19 pts (10g, 9a)

*active https://t.co/vV475Uq66o — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) January 8, 2026

Helenius penalty: Skinner forecheck causes the pressure. Since maybe his scratch, he’s picked up his game.

Toffoli penalty: That’s not a good hooking penalty by Toffoli though, he knows it.

In Dellandrea’s absence, looks like Wennberg-Graf, then Ostapchuk-Goodrow are your go-to PK’ers.

9 in: Like that Dickinson shift, soft pass springs Chernyshov, then steps up defensively.

Turcotte goal: Fiala alone for a second along wall, Leddy steps up, all good. But Fiala shot goes off Leddy, he beats Leddy to rebound, and it’s a fire drill from there.

8 left: Chernyshov takes it to net with authority.

7 left: Tremendous kick pass by Wennberg to Regenda, partial break in-tight for Regenda. Wennberg really the best with his feet and the puck on the San Jose Sharks.

6 left: Like Eklund driving the net there.

4 left: Big block by Ostapchuk there, Sharks were struggling a little to get it out.

Doughty penalty: Interesting contrast of play styles, Sharks want to speed up, Chernyshov draws the call on the rush.

Period 3

No bueno, Turcotte bursts by Leddy down the gut, big Askarov save.

5 in: Mega-Kuemper save, Celebrini one-touch pass basically pants the Kings PK, Toffoli has an hour in front of him.

Gaudette goal: What a tip by Hockey Gaud! Good basic work, Skinner to point, Gaudette and Regenda screen. Celebrini double-shift on PP, and no assist for him, but he creates so much space for others.

Fiala goal: Ostapchuk line has been hemmed in today, not one of their best defensive performances. Big bounce off backboards, off Kings point shot, and it becomes chaos. Fiala sorts it out.

Edmundson no-goal: That’s the right call, he punched it in. But again, tough shift for fourth line. Kings have made their lives miserable, picked at a match-up. Fiala line has been against them at 5-on-5 all night.

Laferriere goal: Fourth line again, though this time Gaudette in for Reaves. That was a little bit when it rains, it pours. Just a long shot and some deflection.

Celebrini goal: Just wow. Doesn’t allow the puck out, then two individual video game moves to open up things in the slot for himself.

OT

Celebrini-Wennberg-Orlov to start.