SOURCES: Belief Misa Staying With Sharks This Season

LOS ANGELES — It looks like Michael Misa will be staying with the San Jose Sharks.

That’s what San Jose Hockey Now’s sources believe — and that’s how the logistics line up.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky stated on Wednesday that Misa will participate in the Sharks’ next scheduled practice on Jan. 9.

After tonight’s tilt at the Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks’ next games are Jan. 10 against the Dallas Stars and Jan. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Will the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick be available for those contests?

“Yeah, I would think so,” Warsofsky said.

If not?

The CHL has a fast-approaching Trade Deadline: Misa has to report back and be on a CHL roster by the Jan. 10 Deadline to play for the Saginaw Spirit or any other OHL team the rest of this season.

This Deadline is also of particular importance to Misa because he can only, realistically, play in two leagues at this point this season, the NHL or the OHL.

Speaking with a number of industry sources, belief is that Misa will stay with the San Jose Sharks for the rest of this year.

That means Misa, at seven NHL games right now, is likely to burn the first year of his entry-level contract. That will happen when he plays his 10th NHL contest, a near certainty if he remains with the Sharks for the rest of the season.

We’ll see where Misa is on Jan. 10, but all signs point the way to San Jose.