San Jose Sharks
SOURCES: Belief Misa Staying With Sharks This Season
LOS ANGELES — It looks like Michael Misa will be staying with the San Jose Sharks.
That’s what San Jose Hockey Now’s sources believe — and that’s how the logistics line up.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky stated on Wednesday that Misa will participate in the Sharks’ next scheduled practice on Jan. 9.
After tonight’s tilt at the Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks’ next games are Jan. 10 against the Dallas Stars and Jan. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Will the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick be available for those contests?
“Yeah, I would think so,” Warsofsky said.
If not?
The CHL has a fast-approaching Trade Deadline: Misa has to report back and be on a CHL roster by the Jan. 10 Deadline to play for the Saginaw Spirit or any other OHL team the rest of this season.
This Deadline is also of particular importance to Misa because he can only, realistically, play in two leagues at this point this season, the NHL or the OHL.
Speaking with a number of industry sources, belief is that Misa will stay with the San Jose Sharks for the rest of this year.
That means Misa, at seven NHL games right now, is likely to burn the first year of his entry-level contract. That will happen when he plays his 10th NHL contest, a near certainty if he remains with the Sharks for the rest of the season.
We’ll see where Misa is on Jan. 10, but all signs point the way to San Jose.
Jokingly, is Shengs source just Kads in the previous comment thread?? 😂 He was just telling us about the OHL deadline and why that probably points to Misa staying with Sharks.
Hahahahahaha… Probably was just thinking along the same lines as Sheng. I literally found out about the OHL trade deadline today. The detail that he has to be on an OHL roster by Jan 10 is something I didn’t know, but again, I’m asking myself… “Self! How can Misa be on an OHL roster when he’s drawing into the lineup for the Sharks that day?”
Clearly this plan has been in place all along, the timing wasn’t some big surprise that snuck up on Grier and the Sharks brass, one would assume.
But the Sharks are maxed out at 50 contracts. They would have to trade one out before Misa plays his 10th game. Something has to give.
I think it’s clear someone is on the move.
Yeah, but because the schedule is what it is, with back to backs, if Misa plays one night each B2B, they wouldn’t burn the 10th game until Jan 19, which gives Grier 10+ days to line up a move. Not sure what it will be, though.
Leddy was actually fine tonight (the Turcotte goal was lucky that the blocked shot just stuck in his feet for Fiala), but it will be either him or possibly one of the weird remaining contracts they have lying around and maybe the team gives someone a late pick to take it
I think Leddys going to be hard to move but I could be wrong. They’ll have to retain 1/2 to do it.
Might be worth it. The other guys possibly on the block aren’t big salary guys, and even Wennberg probably wouldn’t have required any retention. Granlund didn’t last year and the cap is $9M higher now
Good for him. Excited to see him develop with a potential playoff team.