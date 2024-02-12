San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Couture Has Had Injury Setback, Out Week-to-Week
Logan Couture has had a setback.
It was just three weeks ago that the San Jose Sharks captain made a triumphant return to the ice after missing the first 45 games of the season. Couture had been battling Osteitis pubis, essentially a significant groin and abdomen and hip issue, since the summer.
Last Saturday though, coming out of the Sharks’ nine-day All-Star and bye breaks, Couture did not practice. The rest of the Sharks, save Tomas Hertl, participated. Same yesterday and today.
Bad news came in twos today for the Sharks. Besides Couture’s setback, Hertl will be out for “several weeks” because of a surgical clean-up procedure in his left knee.
Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said Couture woke up “a little sore” on Saturday and called his injury day-to-day.
Couture’s injury is now week-to-week.
“A little bit of a setback,” Quinn said today. “We’re very cautious with him.”
Couture will not travel with the San Jose Sharks on their upcoming trip to Winnipeg and Calgary on Feb. 14 and 15.
At this point, Quinn says there hasn’t been talk of surgery or shutting down Couture for the rest of the season. But reading the tea leaves, those have to be possibilities moving forward.
Quinn described Couture, who has just one assist in six games, as “frustrated.”
“They’re both kind of throwbacks in a lot of ways. They don’t want to miss a game and they take an awful lot of responsibility on their shoulders,” Quinn said of Couture and Hertl. “So these guys are not only hurting physically, but hurting mentally because of the fact that they’re not gonna be able to play.”
While we’re losing Hertl potentially for the season and Couture week to week, Bedard is potentially returning to practice with the Hawks (he’s been on the ice) and returning to the team not long after that.
Source
This team just can’t get a break. Time to sell and bring up the kids.
Yeesh. Well, I guess this will quash any trade rumors about either player, along with Granlund and Sturm. We’ll certainly see more Eklund at center, too. Plus, the tank effort gets a boost and Grier gets to kick a few tough personnel decisions down the road. Lousy for the players, but long term this might not be the worst thing to happen. They should really just shut Couture down for the year, too much money and term tied up there to take any chances.
Shut Logan down? Does feel like that has to be considered. Not his nature and probably too early to make that call.
But yeah, what’s the upside to his return? Only thing is his trade value. Which is taking a big hit with the injuries anyway. Reminds me of EK65. Great player but injuries did a number on his trade value. Even with a Norris-winning season.
With only 10 weeks left in the season, they may face shutting it down for the season. I’m sure neither Hertl nor Coture want that as they’ll probably want to play again vs. having ~8 months off (Feb to Sept), but 100% agree, with ~20% of the cap tied up to those two for the next 3 and 6 years, they need to think long term…
Good news in a way.
Losing both for the year should cement the no.1 overall pick.
Which Sharks desperatly need.
Sell, sell, sell.
It should cement a top 3 pick. Don’t forget there’s still a draft lottery!
How long ago did Sheng write that article about the Sharks maybe having a fully healthy line-up for the first time this season? Not sure what the number will be come season’s end but with Granlund, Couture and Hertl, the top 3 forwards — seems possible (probable) they’ll play zero games with all 3 in the line-up. A substantial chunk of the season with just 2 of the 3 in the line-up likely 20+ games with only 1 — and that’s if Couture recovers and both he and Granlund finish out the season healthy and in San Jose. All that… Read more »
Glad I canceled my espn+ before the break