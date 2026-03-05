Sharks Ready To Move On From Liljegren?

Timothy Liljegren knows he’s not the only player whose future in teal is uncertain.

Including Liljegren, the San Jose Sharks currently have six players on the NHL roster set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season (Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Alex Nedeljkovic, Ryan Reaves). With the excitement of the team pushing to make the playoffs in mind, the 26-year-old defenseman said he’d like to stay in San Jose.

“I love it here,” Liljegren said. “Hopefully, I stay. But it’s a business and [I’m aware] stuff can happen.”

Liljegren has been in and out of the San Jose Sharks’ lineup this season due to injuries and healthy scratches. When in the lineup, it’s been on the first and second pairing with Dmitry Orlov and Mario Ferraro.

Liljegren has averaged 20:08, fourth among Sharks defensemen.

“I feel like [my season has] been decent, better than last year,” Liljegren said. “There’s some games I want back, but I feel like the consistency has been a little bit better this year.”

While this Friday’s NHL trade deadline is looming, Liljegren said his focus is on the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming games.

San Jose Hockey Now believes that the Sharks are taking calls on Liljegren, and if they don’t move him by Mar. 6, will likely let him walk as a free agent this summer.

San Jose acquired Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs last year, sending out third and sixth-round picks, in the hopes that the defenseman could establish himself as a reliable two-way force and help the power play, but he’s been unable to sustain his best play for long stretches.