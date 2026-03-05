San Jose Sharks
Sharks Ready To Move On From Liljegren?
Timothy Liljegren knows he’s not the only player whose future in teal is uncertain.
Including Liljegren, the San Jose Sharks currently have six players on the NHL roster set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season (Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Alex Nedeljkovic, Ryan Reaves). With the excitement of the team pushing to make the playoffs in mind, the 26-year-old defenseman said he’d like to stay in San Jose.
“I love it here,” Liljegren said. “Hopefully, I stay. But it’s a business and [I’m aware] stuff can happen.”
Liljegren has been in and out of the San Jose Sharks’ lineup this season due to injuries and healthy scratches. When in the lineup, it’s been on the first and second pairing with Dmitry Orlov and Mario Ferraro.
Liljegren has averaged 20:08, fourth among Sharks defensemen.
“I feel like [my season has] been decent, better than last year,” Liljegren said. “There’s some games I want back, but I feel like the consistency has been a little bit better this year.”
While this Friday’s NHL trade deadline is looming, Liljegren said his focus is on the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming games.
San Jose Hockey Now believes that the Sharks are taking calls on Liljegren, and if they don’t move him by Mar. 6, will likely let him walk as a free agent this summer.
San Jose acquired Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs last year, sending out third and sixth-round picks, in the hopes that the defenseman could establish himself as a reliable two-way force and help the power play, but he’s been unable to sustain his best play for long stretches.
A 25% upgrade over Liljegren at the deadline would go a long way toward getting this team into the playoffs.
That upgrade would land Mukhamadullin on the bench again. Also note that trading Ferraro would mean Liljegren plays every night.
Perhaps we can live with both of these scenarios, but it’s just the reality
Imo Ferraro Muk has been our best pairing over the last few games
You’re blinded by your Shak love.😜 really though, Shak has played much better since about half way thru the Edmonton game and it’s made Ferraro look passable. Shak with a better LD becomes a much better pair.
Agree fully. Muhk makes skating moves that others can’t, aside from young buck Sammy D. Keep that going.
Assuming the upgrade would take PP1 minutes, I’d guess it’s Klingberg that ends up on the bench.
This is what I would assume as well. Or maybe he drops to 3rd pair and Deharnais sits?
Why would that happen? That makes no sense. The upgrade is likely a RD and Shak is LD.
Unless it’s Hamilton and unless assets are coming to the Sharks for taking that contract, I don’t think an upgrade is on the way. Just take note that Edmonton just had to pay their 1st to get rid of Mangiapane and maaaaaaaaaaaaybbbbee(?!?) upgrade their 3C with a very poor man’s Wennberg. Hamilton’s contract is 2.5x the Mangiapane Albatross and it’s a year longer. I don’t know if New Jersey is super eager to get off that deal this year, but after next year when Quinn Hughes could be on the market, they will need that money back. Another “minor” complication… Read more »
Dude… Hamilton is not a cap dump. He might be over paid but it’s only by a million max. Dude is a good player still. Quit expecting Walman type trade. Yzerman was on crack. That’s not likely to happen again. Hamilton can still play and he would be a massive upgrade to the Sharks D.
Maybe they can bring in some beef on the blue line for cheap to stay at home and protect the net, bring up the little guy from the Cuda, dress seven defensemen, and bring Luca in for the power play etc. For a playoff push without Lily.
like Iorio?
I’d take a swing on Hamilton as a patient stop gap approach, weaponize or cap space take on the whole cap hit and lower the asking price. But I wonder how much Nemec would take to get, with his name out there. How much more than Ek, I honestly have no idea on this. Both top ten pedigree, seems like Jersey has not believed Nemec has lived up to his #2 so far, though this years been improving.. they need affordable scoring depth up front. I love Ek, but it’s our biggest need and trading from our biggest strength, say… Read more »
Nemec was the one who played great at the Olympics right?
Yup, he was THE guy on D for Slovakia.
I didn’t pay enough attention to Nemec during the Olympics games I watched. They surprised Finland in the first game, but honestly they didn’t do much the rest of the tourney. 3-2 against Italy is not impressive, Sweden took care of them pretty easily, then they got probably the most favorable quarterfinals matchup in Germany. Then the US crushed them. I watched the Finland and US games and I wish I had watched Nemec more closely but I thought his train had sailed and he wouldn’t be available. The guy I did watch a little was Albert Smits from Latvia… Read more »
I think Hamilton didn’t want to wave his NTC last summer because the team was projected to last or near last again.. but the other thing is his personality might not “mesh well” with the bay area. Not a knock on the guy, to each their own but if he doesn’t wanna come here, we just can’t make him. So i think that option is a no go.
Yeah, last offseason, New Jersey thought they were a real cup contender and the Sharks were supposed to be bottom 5. A lot has changed since then. Some guys prefer the Least Coast, but maybe Hamilton has had a change of heart. That Celebrini guy might just be good. It was great to hear Sherwood talk about how fast San Jose grew on him. You only have to check out the areas where Thornton, Marleau, Boyle, Toffoli, etc live to see what is possible here. I truly believe nowhere else in the world (The WORLD!!!) offers what we have here.… Read more »
My wife’s close friend lives in China, but travels a ton and comes to the US often. Went for a walk one day a few years back — about this time of year — and she looked around at how good life here is and said, “You can never leave.” Not quite Hotel California vibes, but dang!!
We do have it good. I say this looking out the window at cherry trees, and orange tree, strawberries in their planter, blueberries in other planters plus blooming plum trees, ripening kumquats and a variety of blooming flowers.
did you born here in SJ?
Bay Area, yes. Lived in San Carlos as a kid, the Moraga, then Berkeley and then Mountain View for a few years, then San Jose for over 20 now
What are a few of your favorite countries you’ve visited? Done my share, but open to suggestions.
Off the top of my head, Japan, Italy and Croatia are probably the three that call loudest to me. But it really depends on what kind of traveler you are. If you like cities, just about anywhere in Europe is awesome, I would recommend Budapest as a bit less travelled but also has an amazing food and spa scene, plus beautiful scenery on the river. Istanbul was really cool, incredible food there too, and the history is hard to top. Also love the standards like London and Paris, Madrid and Barcelona. Did some cool outdoors stuff in South America, trekking… Read more »
Ok, it’s officially Silly Season at the TDL. Makes last year’s deadline look like a Buyer’s Market. The prices on these 3rd tier 3C’s are just just positively silly.
And the price on Sherwood is looking better by the minute, too. Although if the team had traded him for like a 1st and 2nd, I would have been ok with that as well.
But seriously, it’s nuts out there
Nicolas Roy gets a 1st … and a 5th?!!!!
I know I’ve been on the “sell high” thing all season and most disagreed. But this is why.
Between just Wennberg and Mario, could probably have gotten an entire draft class worth of picks. And used those to keep a strong pipeline or as part of a package to get high end players on defense.
The Sherwood trade (which, as a ‘sell high’ sort, I was obviously against) was still a good value acquisition at the time. Agree — its looking better, now!!
fwiw, this is the trade tracker I use
https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/tradecentre/trade-tracker/
Seems to do the job.