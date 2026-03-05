San Jose Barracuda
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Thompson for Woo
The San Jose Sharks have made a trade that could improve the Barracuda.
The Sharks sent defenseman Jack Thompson to the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Jett Woo.
Thompson, 23, was a 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning second-round pick, acquired in the Anthony Duclair trade in 2024.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander had four goals and 10 points in 31 games with the San Jose Sharks last year but couldn’t carve out a place on the NHL roster this season.
Thompson has three goals and 12 points in 42 games with the Barracuda this year, averaging 18:46 a night.
The San Jose Sharks has gained more defensive depth, pushing out Thompson, who’s set to become an RFA after this season.
Woo, 25, was a 2018 Canucks’ second-round pick.
The 6-foot-0 right-hander has never played in the NHL, but he’s been a staple of Vancouver’s AHL affiliates for the last six years, the Utica Comets and Abbotsford Canucks.
Last playoffs, Woo averaged 21:23 a night, fourth among Abbotsford defensemen, helping the Canucks win the Calder Cup.
Woo is set to become a UFA after this season.
This deal should give Thompson a better chance to return to the NHL, while Woo should give a Barracuda squad eyeing a Calder Cup run more defensive chops and experience.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Just here to say how heart broken I am.
Maybe this is just Grier scratching his trade itch so he doesn’t get a hankering to do something silly today