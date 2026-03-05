BREAKING: Sharks Trade Thompson for Woo

The San Jose Sharks have made a trade that could improve the Barracuda.

The Sharks sent defenseman Jack Thompson to the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Jett Woo.

Thompson, 23, was a 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning second-round pick, acquired in the Anthony Duclair trade in 2024.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander had four goals and 10 points in 31 games with the San Jose Sharks last year but couldn’t carve out a place on the NHL roster this season.

Thompson has three goals and 12 points in 42 games with the Barracuda this year, averaging 18:46 a night.

The San Jose Sharks has gained more defensive depth, pushing out Thompson, who’s set to become an RFA after this season.

Woo, 25, was a 2018 Canucks’ second-round pick.

The 6-foot-0 right-hander has never played in the NHL, but he’s been a staple of Vancouver’s AHL affiliates for the last six years, the Utica Comets and Abbotsford Canucks.

Last playoffs, Woo averaged 21:23 a night, fourth among Abbotsford defensemen, helping the Canucks win the Calder Cup.

Woo is set to become a UFA after this season.

This deal should give Thompson a better chance to return to the NHL, while Woo should give a Barracuda squad eyeing a Calder Cup run more defensive chops and experience.