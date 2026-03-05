Klingberg Talks “Up & Down” Season, Wants To Stay With Sharks

John Klingberg did not hesitate when asked if he’d like to remain with San Jose Sharks.

“Yes, it’d be nice,” Klingberg quickly said when asked if he’d like to be with the team past the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline and next season.

While Klingberg was clear with his preference, he knows that decision rests on different shoulders.

“It’s up to [Mike Grier and the] coaching staff,” Klingberg said. “Every day, [I’m just] trying to do my best and prove that I still belong. I can’t really do anything other than control my own game.”

Klingberg said he hasn’t heard about any discussions between his camp and the San Jose Sharks, about him staying. The veteran defenseman had signed a one-year, $4 million contract over the summer,

Trading Klingberg wouldn’t be a straightforward task for the Sharks GM due to Klingberg’s 14-team no-trade list. After his contract’s full no-trade clause expired on Jan. 30, Klingberg said he was asked to submit his no-trade list before the Olympic break began on Feb. 6.

Klingberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, admitted it’s been an “up and down” season for him. Consequently, there doesn’t appear to be much of a trade market for him.

While the 33-year-old leads San Jose Sharks defenseman with 10 goals and has enjoyed some streaks of exciting offensive play, he’s also struggled with turnovers and consistent defending. Brought in to quarterback the top power play unit, Klingberg has recently lost that role to Dmitry Orlov.

John Klingberg has also missed 14 games this season due to injury and a handful of healthy scratches, including as recently as Feb. 2.

“[I’m] just finding my game [and] realizing how to play my game within the structure,” Klingberg said “Sometimes, when you’re struggling, [you] maybe try to do too much … but the kind of player you are, you want to be out there and really be able to decide the game, but it’s been a little bit up and down, so we’ll work through it.”

Because of multiple hip injuries, Klingberg has had to change his game from his youth, when he was one of the most dangerous offensive blueliners in the NHL. It sounds like he’s still adjusting.

All that said, Klingberg is second on the Sharks in ice-time, behind Orlov, at 21:01 a night, and San Jose is surprisingly in the playoff race, which is certainly some credit to him.

It’s unclear, however, the Sharks’ future plans for him. Best guess, they look elsewhere for a new PP quarterback and let him walk on Jul. 1.