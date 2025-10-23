Preview/Lines #7: Liljegren Reveals Injury, Mukhamadullin Update, Why Dickinson Out?

NEW YORK — Timothy Liljegren is back.

The San Jose Sharks blueliner, off to a solid two-way start this season, suffered what he thought might be a more serious injury on Oct. 14 versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I just kind of fell on my back and got a little bit of a whiplash,” Liljegren told San Jose Hockey Now. “Just stiff, stiff neck there for a little while, and then got better pretty quick.”

The Sharks put Liljegren on IR on Oct. 16. When you’re on IR, that means you can’t play for at least a week, meaning San Jose and Liljegren thought the injury was at least that serious.

But on Monday, Liljegren was a full participant in practice on Long Island, looking able to play, but unable because of his IR designation.

But now, he’s back in the mix.

“With those kind of injuries, you never really know how long it’s gonna take. And for me, took two, three days for it to kind of feel better,” he said. “In the beginning, we thought it was going to take a little bit longer than it ended up taking.”

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)

#SJSharks lines at morning skate at MSG: Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Skinner

Graf-Misa-Gaudette

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Reaves Leddy-Iorio

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Desharnais Looks like Dickinson, Kurashev, Klingberg out? — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 23, 2025

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky also said that John Klingberg is getting closer. Klingberg got through a full practice today.

Meanwhile, Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) remains day-to-day, but is getting better.

“Highly unlikely he meets us on this trip,” Warsofsky said of the young defenseman, placed on IR on Oct. 19, who is eligible to come back for the last road game of the trip at the Minnesota Wild. “Probably get re-evaluated when we get back.”

New York Rangers (3-4-1)

Looks like everything is the same for the #NYR: Panarin – Zibanejad – Cuylle

Sheary – Miller – Lafrenière

Pärssinen – Laba – Raddysh

Edström – Carrick – Rempe Gavrikov – Fox

Robertson – Borgen

Soucy – Schneider — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 22, 2025

It’s an optional skate for the #NYR this morning. Quick is here, Shesterkin is not, which tells me Igor is starting tonight. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 23, 2025

