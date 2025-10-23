SJHN Daily: Sharks Looking To Trade Defenseman? Harold Robinson Returns!

The San Jose Sharks are overloaded on the blueline?

Elliotte Friedman said over the weekend that the Sharks are open to trading a defenseman.

After adding Vincent Iorio off waivers a week ago, they currently have seven active defensemen on the roster, in addition to two names on IR.

John Klingberg (not on IR) is on the mend, and Timothy Liljegren appears close to coming off IR. Shakir Mukhamadullin is also on IR.

Friedman didn’t clarify who might be heading out or if any teams are interested, but he did clarify he’s not anticipating a “significant” trade.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ty Dellandrea revealed the backstory behind his… smelly prank on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Ryan Reaves is a massive “Book of Mormon” fan.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith were caught on the streets of New York by TikToker Judi Jupiter.

Michael Misa recorded his first NHL point in the San Jose Sharks’ sixth loss of the season.

The San Jose Sharks have played well in their last two losses.

Ex-AHL assistant coach Jack Han broke down the Sharks’ systems.

Harold Robinson, the 65-year-old rec league goalie who took shots in #SJSharks practice last year in NYC, is here today with his new Sharks jersey and mask! pic.twitter.com/gdNBVxi9pv — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2025

Harold Robinson told me the story of practicing with #SJSharks last year! https://t.co/S6ZB6I9i0r — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2025

Other Sharks News…

While practicing at Chelsea Piers today, we ran into our friend from last year, goaltender Harold Robinson. 👋 pic.twitter.com/23gi1eZAAT — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 22, 2025

The San Jose Barracuda sent newly acquired Kyle Masters to the Wichita Thunder.

Brodie Brazil broke down the Sharks’ loss to the Islanders.

Luca Cagnoni was sent back to the San Jose Barracuda.

The Sharks’ losing streak is taking a toll.

The Sharks are set to host Alumni Nights, featuring their Heritage 2.0 jerseys.

Stop No. 2 of the Sharks Anti-Bullying Program presented by Kaiser Permanente! 💙@FrenzyAHL visited Parkview Elementary to remind students how to stand up, speak out, and stop bullying.@KPSanJose | @KPSantaClara | @sjscommunity pic.twitter.com/9Z4FySkXOu — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 22, 2025

Around the NHL…

Brad Marchand teared up in his return to Boston with the Florida Panthers.

The Colorado Avalanche will honor Brent Burns for reaching 1,500 regular season games played on Thursday.

An excerpt from the book “Bullies” shares never before told stories about the Philadelphia Flyers.

Todd McLellan is making a difference as coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

Is Fabian Zetterlund struggling with the Ottawa Senators?

Goaltender Colten Ellis made some big saves in his debut, with his family in attendance.

The NHL signed a first of its kind deal with prediction market startups Kalshi and Polymarket.

Which NHL teams have the most to prove this season?