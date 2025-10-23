Links
SJHN Daily: Sharks Looking To Trade Defenseman? Harold Robinson Returns!
The San Jose Sharks are overloaded on the blueline?
Elliotte Friedman said over the weekend that the Sharks are open to trading a defenseman.
After adding Vincent Iorio off waivers a week ago, they currently have seven active defensemen on the roster, in addition to two names on IR.
John Klingberg (not on IR) is on the mend, and Timothy Liljegren appears close to coming off IR. Shakir Mukhamadullin is also on IR.
Friedman didn’t clarify who might be heading out or if any teams are interested, but he did clarify he’s not anticipating a “significant” trade.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Ty Dellandrea revealed the backstory behind his… smelly prank on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
Ryan Reaves is a massive “Book of Mormon” fan.
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith were caught on the streets of New York by TikToker Judi Jupiter.
Michael Misa recorded his first NHL point in the San Jose Sharks’ sixth loss of the season.
The San Jose Sharks have played well in their last two losses.
Ex-AHL assistant coach Jack Han broke down the Sharks’ systems.
Harold Robinson, the 65-year-old rec league goalie who took shots in #SJSharks practice last year in NYC, is here today with his new Sharks jersey and mask! pic.twitter.com/gdNBVxi9pv
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2025
Harold Robinson told me the story of practicing with #SJSharks last year! https://t.co/S6ZB6I9i0r
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 22, 2025
Other Sharks News…
While practicing at Chelsea Piers today, we ran into our friend from last year, goaltender Harold Robinson. 👋 pic.twitter.com/23gi1eZAAT
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 22, 2025
The San Jose Barracuda sent newly acquired Kyle Masters to the Wichita Thunder.
Brodie Brazil broke down the Sharks’ loss to the Islanders.
Luca Cagnoni was sent back to the San Jose Barracuda.
The Sharks’ losing streak is taking a toll.
The Sharks are set to host Alumni Nights, featuring their Heritage 2.0 jerseys.
Stop No. 2 of the Sharks Anti-Bullying Program presented by Kaiser Permanente! 💙@FrenzyAHL visited Parkview Elementary to remind students how to stand up, speak out, and stop bullying.@KPSanJose | @KPSantaClara | @sjscommunity pic.twitter.com/9Z4FySkXOu
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 22, 2025
Around the NHL…
Brad Marchand teared up in his return to Boston with the Florida Panthers.
The Colorado Avalanche will honor Brent Burns for reaching 1,500 regular season games played on Thursday.
An excerpt from the book “Bullies” shares never before told stories about the Philadelphia Flyers.
Todd McLellan is making a difference as coach of the Detroit Red Wings.
Is Fabian Zetterlund struggling with the Ottawa Senators?
Goaltender Colten Ellis made some big saves in his debut, with his family in attendance.
The NHL signed a first of its kind deal with prediction market startups Kalshi and Polymarket.
Which NHL teams have the most to prove this season?
Honestly, I wouldn’t mind seeing Ferraro’s time in San Jose come to an end. I think his style of play has been permanently warped by the environment in which he’s developed. His instincts tell him to protect from overwhelming pressure, whether it’s there or not. His default move with the puck is to eat it on the boards because he feels it’s the safest play. But it keeps the Sharks trapped in their zone more often, because even if he wins the battle he almost always loses the puck. Spending extra time in their own zone is the thing this… Read more »
Could not agree with this assessment of Ferraro’s play any more.
The hardest working low hockey IQ defenseman on the team playing well above his skill level.
Seems like a good dude, but he will be better served on a contender as a bottom pairing heart and soul guy.
That’s a phenomenal way to describe his reaction to every puck touch. He has no chill.
Love the kid’s heart. His hustle, his attitude. I won’t be “happy” to see him go, but I do agree, it’s what would be best for the team.
He’s all panic and no poise.
I’m not sure how tradable Mario is, but yeah. On the + side, most teams have cap room to take on his $3+mil contract for the rest of the season.
I did notice that Cagnoni, who I thought the Sharks brought up because of all the dinged up d-men, played for the ‘Cuda last night.
Its hard to rationalize our d-group. Unlike last season, it doesn’t appear GMMG added a Walman-level player. Or if he did add that guy, that guy hasn’t emerged this early in the season.
Yeah, I was trying to put together a depth chart for left and right handed D to think about how a Ferraro trade would really affect the team, and it’s tough because basically everyone has had a poor start. This is my best attempt: Left: Orlov Mukh Ferraro Leddy Dickinson (could easily be slotted ahead of Ferraro/Leddy in the next few weeks) Cagnoni Right: Klingberg Liljegren Iorio Desharnais The point is that there is very little distinguishing everyone on the left side (other than Orlov, arguably, though his start has been inconsistent) as far as overall impact on the game,… Read more »
I think Sharks fans have gone from overrating him circa 2020 to underrating him now. I can see him potentially fetching a 3rd round pick, depending on what the market for D looks like closer to the trade deadline.
Don’t think they can afford to be waiting around until the trade deadline once guys are healthy – and it doesn’t sound like any of this is long term. There is too much of a logjam now – it can’t continue for months. That said, the first priority is a final decision on Dickinson – whether he stays (I think he should stay) or returns to juniors does have a bit of a domino effect on what you need to keep.
Yeah I agree. I really like Mario as a human being, and even as a player. But you make great points about how he developed as a byproduct of his environment. He’s been on this team in our absolute worst years and he had to shoulder way more responsibility than he should have. I think he would thrive eventually on a better team. I’d add two other infuriating things he does is he slides to block and takes him out of the play way too often – rather than as a desperation last ditch effort. And also he so commonly… Read more »
Ahhhh, the infuriating slide to block play learned exclusively at the Brent Burns School of Defending. The dreaded Starfish!
After seeing Harold Robinson standing next to Askarov, I’m pretty convinced he can be beaten upstairs. Plus, at age 65 …
Joking aside, love stories like these. Kindness goes a long way.
I always appreciate people in relative positions of power or celebrity who really understand how easy it is to give someone a joyous lifetime memory.