SJHN Daily: ‘Hopeful’ Date for Hertl’s Golden Knights Debut?

Published

11 hours ago

on

What’s worse than Tomas Hertl in a Vegas Golden Knights-themed “Fun Must Be Always” shirt?

Seeing Hertl on the ice in a Golden Knights jersey.

It’s not an April Fool’s joke, unfortunately for San Jose Sharks fans. Hertl made his first practice appearance with the Vegas Golden Knights today, in a red non-contact jersey.

Currently, the Golden Knights are a comfy eight points ahead of the ninth-place St. Louis Blues, but only three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings—who have a game in hand—for the third divisional spot. As it stands right now, Vegas would play the Edmonton Oilers in a re-match of last year’s second round.

Getting Hertl back, out since the All-Star break with knee surgery, would greatly help the Golden Knights make another deep playoff run.

Recently, Kelly McCrimmon shared that he expects Hertl to debut with the Golden Knights during the regular season.

“We’re hopeful that he might get in the last five or six games,” McCrimmon said.

That would put Hertl’s return at some time early next week, on Apr. 8 or 10?

Hertl appears on schedule to make that return with his participation in today’s practice.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

San Jose Sharks first-rounder Filip Bystedt will join the San Jose Barracuda.

Fourth-overall pick Will Smith helped Boston College reach the Frozen Four.

Kevin Labanc discusses seeing former teammate Joonas Donskoi.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The San Jose Barracuda sign NCAA forwards Lucas Vanroboys and Donavan Houle to amateur tryouts.

With his recent injury, Alexander Barabanov may have played his last game in teal.

The Barracuda get in on the April Fools fun.

AROUND THE NHL…

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov makes his NHL debut!

The NHL suspended Ryan Hartman for three games.

Frank Nazar made a dazzling between-the-legs pass.

The Vegas Golden Knights win as the Minnesota Wild’s gamble does not pay off.

Jonathan Quick was given a silver stick after becoming the winningest United States-born goalie.

Patrick Maroon skates in his first practice with the Boston Bruins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign 2023 NCAA champion Jacob Quillan.

Igor Shesterkin takes a shot at Sidney Crosby.

The Detroit Red Wings sweep the Tampa Bay Lighting to greatly boost their playoff odds.

The Florida Panthers’ comeback bid not enough to defeat the Maple Leafs.

1 Comment
Fin Coe

Show of hands, is there a single subscriber to this site that wanted to see that photo now or ever again?

