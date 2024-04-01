SJHN Daily: ‘Hopeful’ Date for Hertl’s Golden Knights Debut?

What’s worse than Tomas Hertl in a Vegas Golden Knights-themed “Fun Must Be Always” shirt?

Seeing Hertl on the ice in a Golden Knights jersey.

TOMAS HERTL IS JOINING THE TEAM IN A RED JERSEY‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZELBAH8Xqj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2024

It’s not an April Fool’s joke, unfortunately for San Jose Sharks fans. Hertl made his first practice appearance with the Vegas Golden Knights today, in a red non-contact jersey.

Currently, the Golden Knights are a comfy eight points ahead of the ninth-place St. Louis Blues, but only three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings—who have a game in hand—for the third divisional spot. As it stands right now, Vegas would play the Edmonton Oilers in a re-match of last year’s second round.

Getting Hertl back, out since the All-Star break with knee surgery, would greatly help the Golden Knights make another deep playoff run.

Recently, Kelly McCrimmon shared that he expects Hertl to debut with the Golden Knights during the regular season.

“We’re hopeful that he might get in the last five or six games,” McCrimmon said.

Per the @Dan_DUva interview with Kelly McCrimmon on today's episode of VGK Today, Tomas Hertl is expected back for the final 5-6 games of the season. That puts his expected return squarely in the second week of April.#VegasBorn — Golden Knights Watch (@VGK_Watch) March 30, 2024

That would put Hertl’s return at some time early next week, on Apr. 8 or 10?

Hertl appears on schedule to make that return with his participation in today’s practice.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

San Jose Sharks first-rounder Filip Bystedt will join the San Jose Barracuda.

Fourth-overall pick Will Smith helped Boston College reach the Frozen Four.

Kevin Labanc discusses seeing former teammate Joonas Donskoi.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The San Jose Barracuda sign NCAA forwards Lucas Vanroboys and Donavan Houle to amateur tryouts.

With his recent injury, Alexander Barabanov may have played his last game in teal.

The Barracuda get in on the April Fools fun.

The #SJBarracuda have recalled Mascots T-Dog and T-Pup and have reassigned Frenzy to the @Wichita_Thunder pic.twitter.com/3sONPdCAN9 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 1, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov makes his NHL debut!

The NHL suspended Ryan Hartman for three games.

Frank Nazar made a dazzling between-the-legs pass.

This pass from @umichhockey's Frank Nazar is 🤯 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Ih4ArLQKeh — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) April 1, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights win as the Minnesota Wild’s gamble does not pay off.

Jonathan Quick was given a silver stick after becoming the winningest United States-born goalie.

Patrick Maroon skates in his first practice with the Boston Bruins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign 2023 NCAA champion Jacob Quillan.

Igor Shesterkin takes a shot at Sidney Crosby.

I asked Sid about this play with Igor Shesterkin: “He didn’t see a lot of shots in the 2nd, we didn’t get a lot. I think he was trying to create a little emotion. I’ve had a few run ins with goalies in this building before.” He said with a smile 🤣pic.twitter.com/JimeDeU7X7 — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) April 2, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings sweep the Tampa Bay Lighting to greatly boost their playoff odds.

The Florida Panthers’ comeback bid not enough to defeat the Maple Leafs.